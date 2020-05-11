Tropical Depression Ambo to dump rains over Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The extension of Tropical Depression Ambo will bring light to heavy rains over Mindanao in the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

“Ambo” was located 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour from the previous 45 kph. Its gusts also intensified to 70 kph from the previous 55 kph.

The tropical depression is heading west slowly.

PAGASA said the hoisting of tropical cyclone warning signal remains less likely in the next 24 hours but “Ambo” will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea vessels are advised not to venture out on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental as “moderate to rough seas” will be experienced in these areas.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Cris Perez said “Ambo” will cross the Bicol region between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

“But it doesn’t necessarily mean that only Bicol will be directly affected. The tropical depression has a diameter of around 300 kilometers,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Ambo”—the first tropical storm in 2020—comes as the country combats the coronavirus outbreak. As of Sunday, 10,994 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Philippines, with 719 deaths.

Forecast positions