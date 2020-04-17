Manila funeral shops refusing COVID bodies face closure

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has approved an ordinance, which penalizes funeral homes rejecting persons who have died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Moreno on Wednesday signed Ordinance No. 8628, penalizing funeral parlors that refuse to provide services to COVID-19 victims.

He said he would revoke the business permits of funeral shops that overcharge the sale of coffins, cremation and burial services.

Moreno also signed Ordinance No. 8627, which requires city residents to wear face masks while in public places.

Violators will be fined up to P5,000 and penalized with a month in prison depending on the number of offenses, the ordinance read.

San Juan posts more recoveries

A total of 36 people in San Juan have recovered from COVID-19, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

Zamora said the number of recoveries surpassed the death toll, which reached 31.

San Juan is among the cities in Metro Manila hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with 170 cases.

The barangays with the most number of cases are Greenhills with 35, West Crame with 188 and Corazon de Jesus with 12.

At least 347 people are being monitored for showing symptoms of the virus.

To avoid more infections, Zamora urged the residents to stay home during the remaining weeks of the enhanced community quarantine.

Coding scheme for market-goers

Starting today, the Mandaluyong government will implement a coding scheme for market-goers to ensure that physical distancing is properly observed.

Mayor Menchie Abalos said people whose surnames start from letters A to L are only allowed at public markets during Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Those whose surnames start from letters M to Z can buy goods during Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Public markets in the city are closed for disinfection during Monday, Abalos said.

“Ipakita ang inyong valid identification card na patunay ng inyong apelyido at ang quarantine pass kung may binigay ang inyong barangay,” she said.

Abalos reminded residents to wear face masks when going to markets and other public places.

There were 217 positive COVID-19 cases in Mandaluyong with 21 deaths.

PNP fundraiser

The donation drive of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help poor families affected by the enhanced community quarantine has reached P69.1 million.

Police officers donate a portion of their salaries for the cause.

Under the Bayanihan fund challenge, PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said they target to raise P200 million to augment the government’s social amelioration program for the poor.

Gamboa said the fundraiser is gaining ground as more PNP members have expressed willingness to give a portion of their salaries.

Police officers at the frontlines of the government’s fight against COVID-19 will receive P500 in daily hazard pay.

In Muntinlupa, 35 patients infected with the virus have been discharged from the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. – , Emmanuel Tupas, Ralph Edwin Villanueva