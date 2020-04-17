LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Moreno on Wednesday signed Ordinance No. 8628, penalizing funeral parlors that refuse to provide services to COVID-19 victims.
Facebook/Isko Moreno Domagoso
Manila funeral shops refusing COVID bodies face closure
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has approved an ordinance, which penalizes funeral homes rejecting persons who have died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Moreno on Wednesday signed Ordinance No. 8628, penalizing funeral parlors that refuse to provide services to COVID-19 victims.

He said he would revoke the business permits of funeral shops that overcharge the sale of coffins, cremation and burial services.

Moreno also signed Ordinance No. 8627, which requires city residents to wear face masks while in public places.

Violators will be fined up to P5,000 and penalized with a month in prison depending on the number of offenses, the ordinance read.

San Juan posts  more recoveries

A total of 36 people in San Juan have recovered from COVID-19, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

Zamora said the number of recoveries surpassed the death toll, which reached 31.

San Juan is among the cities in Metro Manila hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with 170 cases.

The barangays with the most number of cases are Greenhills with 35, West Crame with 188 and Corazon de Jesus with 12.

At least 347 people are being monitored for showing symptoms of the virus.

To avoid more infections, Zamora urged the residents to stay home during the remaining weeks of the enhanced community quarantine.

Coding scheme  for market-goers

Starting today, the Mandaluyong government will implement a coding scheme for market-goers to ensure that physical distancing is properly observed.

Mayor Menchie Abalos said people whose surnames start from letters A to L are only allowed at public markets during Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Those whose surnames start from letters M to Z can buy goods during Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Public markets in the city are closed for disinfection during Monday, Abalos said.

“Ipakita ang inyong valid identification card na patunay ng inyong apelyido at ang quarantine pass kung may binigay ang inyong barangay,” she said.

Abalos reminded residents to wear face masks when going to markets and other public places.

There were 217 positive COVID-19 cases in Mandaluyong with 21 deaths.

PNP fundraiser

The donation drive of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help poor families affected by the enhanced community quarantine has reached P69.1 million.

Police officers donate a portion of their salaries for the cause.

Under the Bayanihan fund challenge, PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said they target to raise P200 million to augment the government’s social amelioration program for the poor.

Gamboa said the fundraiser is gaining ground as more PNP members have expressed willingness to  give a portion of their salaries.

Police officers at the frontlines of the government’s fight against COVID-19 will receive P500 in daily hazard pay.

In Muntinlupa, 35 patients infected with the virus have been discharged from the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. – , Emmanuel Tupas, Ralph Edwin Villanueva

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How coastal towns can feed constituents by helping small-scale fishers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The spread of the novel coronavirus in the country has made it tough for thousands whose lives depend on the sea due to the...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan health department on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The medical team conducting tracing and isolation of coronavirus disease 2019 patients in Caloocan has been placed under quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
PRO-9 'Adopt-a-Family' COVID-19 aid program helps 256 households
By Roel Pareño | 9 hours ago
According to Quidilla, delivering the food packs and other assistance would also help civilians to stay at home, one of the...
Nation
fbfb
5 LGUs execs told to explain lockdown violations
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Three governors and two mayors have been issued show-cause orders for allegedly violating the protocols of the enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City funeral parlors cannot reject COVID victims
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has passed an ordinance imposing penalties on funeral parlors and crematoriums that refuse to accept...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
45 minutes ago
Marikina testing center gets IATF approval
By Emmanuel Tupas | 45 minutes ago
Marikina City’s molecular diagnostic laboratory for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 testing can be fully operational...
Nation
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Quezon City adopts house-to-house swabbing
By Janvic Mateo | 45 minutes ago
Quezon City has adopted various approaches to ramp up testing of its residents such as house-to-house swabbing to minimize...
Nation
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Makati eyes free COVID-19 mass testing
By Ghio Ong | 45 minutes ago
The Makati government is planning to conduct free mass testing of persons with symptoms of the coronarivus disease 2019 as...
Nation
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Cop succumbs to virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 45 minutes ago
Another policeman succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 , the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Doctor dies in road crash
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A doctor died in a car crash in Manila on Wednesday.
45 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with