LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A tarpaulin honoring healthcare workers is placed at the entrance of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on April 7, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Manila starts targeted COVID-19 mass testing
(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Manila can now conduct localized, targeted coronavirus mass testing to slow the spread of the contagion in the Philippine capital and allow authorities to isolate infected residents. 

Six district hospitals and the Delpan quarantine facility can conduct 232 swab tests each day or 1,624 tests per week, the city’s public information office said Monday. Manila has so far conducted 934 swab tests.

Here are the health facilities capable of conducting COVID-19 test swabs:

  • Manila Health Department/Delpan quarantine facility – 50 tests per day
  • Ospital ng Maynila – 20 tests per day
  • Sta. Ana Hospital/Manila Infectious Disease Control Center – 30 tests per day
  • Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 50 tests per day
  • Ospital ng Tondo – 17 tests per day
  • Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital – 17 tests per day
  • Ospital ng Sampaloc – 50 tests per day

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine or the University of the Philippines’ Philippine General Hospital will process the swab tests. UP-PGH Director Gab Legaspi said the hospital can release the results in two to three days.

The first localized, targeting mass testing was conducted in Valenzuela City on Saturday. The local governments of Quezon City and Pasig as well as the province of Cavite will also conduct mass testing.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said aggressive or targeted testing and contact tracing of virus carriers will be the “game changer” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The Philippines has 4,648 confirmed COVID-19 infections with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 13, 2020 - 8:44am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 13, 2020 - 8:44am

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.

In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.

"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.

April 12, 2020 - 10:22am

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.

This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

April 12, 2020 - 9:21am

The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.

"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.

The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:

  • Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
  • Physical distancing
  • No smoking

The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.

April 11, 2020 - 2:39pm

A solon appeals to the  Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover  from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.

April 11, 2020 - 12:56pm

A group slams the announcement of the Manila Electric Company of an increase in electricity bills for April amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Meralco said there would be an increase of 10.50 centavos per kilowatt-hour to the overall electricity rate, which rose to P8.9951 per kilowatt-hour..

“Meralco should waive the bills of all households in its franchise area for the entire period of the quarantine and not just defer it," says Gerry Arances, a convenor at the Power for People Coalition.

We must understand what will happen to middle- and working-class families after the quarantine under the current setup – they will be saddled with debt as they work to pay for rent and their utilities even as their jobs may no longer exist due to the recession sure to happen from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOLE pleads with employers to pay workers displaced by quarantine
16 hours ago
Although the official quarantine only covers the entire island of Luzon, local governments in the Visayas and Mindanao have...
Nation
fbfb
Palace, Army condemn NPA 'raid' that officials of Eastern Samar town have no knowledge of
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"Had there been a confiscation of relief goods in that sitio on other occasions it is beyond our knowledge and has to be investigated...
Nation
fbfb
Joggers face arrest in Taguig
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | April 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Persons caught jogging in Bonifacio Global City and otherwise violating a ban on outdoor activities face arrest, the Taguig City government said on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City official clarifies report about unclaimed cadavers
April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the Quezon City government has clarified a party-list congressman’s accusation over supposedly uncollected cadavers of coronavirus disease 2019 patients in a government hospital in the city...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan barangay execs tagged in tupada surrender
By Rey Galupo | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay chairman and three councilmen in Caloocan who reportedly led a “tupada” or illegal cockfighting at the Manila North Cemetery surrendered to authorities on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Baguio extends class suspension
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Class suspension in this city has been extended until the end of May.
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Go backs governors’ appeal for Bayanihan grant
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Governors have found an ally in their appeal for the government to grant their provinces funds that they could use to contain...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Crimes down 56 percent – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The number of crimes went down by 56 percent since the enhanced community quarantine to contain the coronavirus disease 2019...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
4 nabbed in drug stings
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Police have arrested four drug suspects during separate stings in Taguig, Las Piñas and Parañaque amid the enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Quezon City bans discrimination vs COVID frontliners, patients
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has prohibited acts of discrimination against frontliners and patients suspected or confirmed...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with