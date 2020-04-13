Manila starts targeted COVID-19 mass testing

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Manila can now conduct localized, targeted coronavirus mass testing to slow the spread of the contagion in the Philippine capital and allow authorities to isolate infected residents.
Six district hospitals and the Delpan quarantine facility can conduct 232 swab tests each day or 1,624 tests per week, the city’s public information office said Monday. Manila has so far conducted 934 swab tests.
Here are the health facilities capable of conducting COVID-19 test swabs:
- Manila Health Department/Delpan quarantine facility – 50 tests per day
- Ospital ng Maynila – 20 tests per day
- Sta. Ana Hospital/Manila Infectious Disease Control Center – 30 tests per day
- Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 50 tests per day
- Ospital ng Tondo – 17 tests per day
- Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital – 17 tests per day
- Ospital ng Sampaloc – 50 tests per day
The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine or the University of the Philippines’ Philippine General Hospital will process the swab tests. UP-PGH Director Gab Legaspi said the hospital can release the results in two to three days.
The first localized, targeting mass testing was conducted in Valenzuela City on Saturday. The local governments of Quezon City and Pasig as well as the province of Cavite will also conduct mass testing.
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said aggressive or targeted testing and contact tracing of virus carriers will be the “game changer” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.
The Philippines has 4,648 confirmed COVID-19 infections with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.
This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.
"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.
The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:
- Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
- Physical distancing
- No smoking
The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.
A solon appeals to the Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."
Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.
A group slams the announcement of the Manila Electric Company of an increase in electricity bills for April amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Meralco said there would be an increase of 10.50 centavos per kilowatt-hour to the overall electricity rate, which rose to P8.9951 per kilowatt-hour..
“Meralco should waive the bills of all households in its franchise area for the entire period of the quarantine and not just defer it," says Gerry Arances, a convenor at the Power for People Coalition.
We must understand what will happen to middle- and working-class families after the quarantine under the current setup – they will be saddled with debt as they work to pay for rent and their utilities even as their jobs may no longer exist due to the recession sure to happen from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.
