6 more BIFF men pledge allegiance to government

The armaments turned in by the six members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who surrendered on Thursday are now in the custody of the Army's 92nd Infantry Battalion.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six more members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya surrendered to the military on Thursday in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur and together pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of local executives.

The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, are both known for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims and have a reputation for bombing buses and commercial establishments to compel owners to shell out “protection money” on a periodic basis.

The newly-installed commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, told reporters on Saturday that Thursday’s surrender of six more BIFF members is a tacit indication that multi-sector efforts to quell the group via backchannel dialogues are gaining headway.

The six BIFF members, trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, belonged to a BIFF faction led by Kagui Karialan, who was killed, along with 11 followers, in a clash with soldiers in a secluded barangay in Datu Saudi Ampatuan last May.

All six of them surrendered through the intercession of officials of the 92nd IB and local leaders in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

They first turned in bolt-action sniper rifles, a B40 anti-tank rocket launcher and two vintage M79 launchers for 40 millimeter grenade projectiles before they promised to respect the Philippine Constitution during a symbolic surrender rite in Barangay Salbu in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

Up to 498 BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members have returned to the fold of law via units of the 6th Infantry Division in Central Mindanao in the past 18 months.