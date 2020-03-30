Idled Baguio City workers get gigs as sanitation staff

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — At least 1,142 workers in Baguio City who have been displaced because of the Luzon quarantine have started working under the government's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Displaced Worker (TUPAD) program.

Under the program, the beneficiaries will work for 10 days starting March 29 to April 11, 2020 by helping the barangays in their sanitation and clean and green programs.

The beneficiaries will be paid P350 per day as salary or a total of P3,500 for the 10 working days funded by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The first batch of beneficiaries is composed mainly of displaced taxi drivers from 62 barangays in Baguio City. They were pre-identified by their barangay officials and the lists were submitted to the DOLE through the Public Employment Services Office of the city.

Aside from the salary, DOLE Cordillera also allotted around P500,000 for the sanitation workers' personnel protective equipment (PPE) while the city government alloted P100,000 for the monitoring and administrative work.