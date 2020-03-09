NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
The Department of Health announced four new COVID-19 cases late Sunday night.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
DOH: 4 latest COVID-19 patients getting treatment in Metro Manila hospitals
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 11:37am

MANILA, Philippines — The four cases of the coronavirus disease announced over the weekend are confined in different private hospitals in Metro Manila, the Department of Health said Monday. 

Earlier Monday, the local governments of Quezon City and Marikina announced that two patients in their cities had tested positive for the virus. These two are among the COVID-19 cases already confirmed and previously announced by the Department of Health. 

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the patient from Quezon City, a 57-year-old male, was brought to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City. He has no travel history outside the country. 

An 86-year-old American has been confined in The Medical City in Ortigas, Pasig. He has a travel history to South Korea. 

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Taiwanese male who did not recently travel outside the country is admitted at Makati Medical Center. The 32-year-old Filipino man who returned from a trip to Japan is in St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig. 

“All these hospitals have the capability to handle these cases,” Duque said in Filipino.

Early in February, Mayor Joy Belmonte inspected the Quezon City Medical Center, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital and the Novaliches District Hospital to check their readiness to respond to COVID-19 cases. 

The hospitals had been provided safety equipment and isolation tents, her office said on February 4.

City health officials have also met with private hospitals to discuss safety protocols for handling potential cases.

In a video posted by The STAR's Walter Bollozos, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro said he immediately ordered contact tracing and containment measures. He added that the city may implement quarantine within Monday morning.

Classes in the city have been suspended until Wednesday. But Teodoro said he may be constrained to extend the suspension of classes.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines stood at 10 Monday.

Out of the confirmed cases in the country, seven are confined, while two have recovered. The country has recorded one fatality—a tourist who had arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan, the city in China that is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Globally, the number of the confirmed novel coronavirus cases is at 109,032, including 3,792 deaths, across 99 countries and territories.

2019-NCOV COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We need the money': Palace doubles down on POGOs despite problems
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Mel Georgie Racela told a Senate hearing last Thursday that P14 billion...
Nation
fbfb
San Juan, Marikina, Pasay suspend classes over COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Classes in all levels in San Juan are suspended today after the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) gripped Greenhills, the...
Nation
fbfb
BPO employee robbed, killed
By Rey Galupo | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A 25-year-old business process outsourcing employee died after he resisted a robbery in Sampaloc, Manila before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Cebu town police chief caught ‘sleeping’ with inmate
By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
The chief of police of a town in Cebu was arrested on Thursday night after he was allegedly caught sleeping with a 23-year-old...
Nation
fbfb
2 monitored for COVID-19 at Davao hospital
By Edith Regalado | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Two patients in a hospital in this city are being monitored for manifesting symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019
Nation
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
3 miners die of suffocation
By Ben Serrano | 12 hours ago
Three workers of a small-scale gold mining operation died of suffocation in a tunnel in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Saturd...
Nation
fbfb
3 cities cancel events due to coronavirus
By Ghio Ong | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Some events in the cities of Mandaluyong, Parañaque and Taguig have been cancelled amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Drug suspect slain in ‘shootout’
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A suspected drug trafficker was killed in an alleged shootout in San Pablo, Laguna on Saturday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
3 electrocuted in Capiz
By Jennifer Rendon | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A man, his son and niece died after they apparently touched a live wire in Panit-an, Capiz on Saturday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Mild quake rocks Albay
By Helen Flores | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude-2.4 earthquake rocked the province of Albay yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with