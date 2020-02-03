NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The LRT-2 management said the fire was caused by the “tripping off” of rectifier substation 5 located at Katipunan Station.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman, File
Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan LRT-2 stations to be repaired by end of June 2020
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Operations at the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations of the LRT-2 line are expected to return by the end of June 2020, the Department of Transportation said, after months without the line's final three eastward stations.

The three stations were rendered out of commission after a sudden electric fire severely burnt the railway system’s power rectifiers somewhere along the Anonas station, prompting the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), which operates the LRT-2, to continue with partial operations instead, with its Araneta-Cubao Station as its eastern terminus. 

RELATED: Power glitches disrupt LRT-2, MRT-3 operations

Within that same week, both the LRT-1 and the MRT-3 experienced technical glitches of their own, prompting labor and transport groups to tag the situation as a mass transportation crisis.

"We wish to inform the public that after a highly-technical intervention, the currently suspended operations from Santolan to Anonas is expected TO RESUME by the end of June 2020," DOTr said. 

Being that the LRT-2 is currently the only mass transit network in Metro Manila that runs in an east-to-west direction, the loss of the three stations was projected to weigh heavily on commuters as the 16.75-kilometer line, which normally serves 11 stations, was reduced to an eight-stop line. 

In the days following the fire, even private companies pitched in to provide commuters alternative options. The LRTA made available 10 point-to-point modernized PUVs traversing Santolan in Pasig to Legarda in Manila, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Coast Guards, too, provided the public free bus rides from Santolan to Cubao and vice versa. Motorcycle taxi service Angkas also offered commuters free trips along the line. 

READ: PUVs ferry commuters as LRT-2 remains out of service

But since then, the eastward jeep terminals at Araneta Center, where the LRT-2 Cubao Station is, have been tightly congested on a nightly basis. 

In an earlier report, an urban planner told Philstar.com that the incident highlighted the need for structural change

Weeks after the initial accident on October 15, Hernando Cabrera, spokesman for the LRTA, said that the burnt power transformers could be repaired in "two to three months." However, December and most of January 2020 came and went without a word from the LRTA, despite multiple requests for comment from Philstar.com

READ: ‘LRT-2 fully operational in 2 to 3 months’

"This, after the required parts and equipment needed for the line repair and restoration underwent stringent government processes of procurement, and its delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning will require significant repair period," DOTr added. with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT AUTHORITY LRT-2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMC to rebuild Skyway Stage 3 after fire
By Rey Galupo | 19 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. yesterday assured the public that it will be resume construction of the nearly finished Skyway Stage 3 project,...
Nation
fbfb
Suspend Senate secretary for journal tampering, ombudsman urged
By Michael Punongbayan | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Unnamed Senate employees are asking the Office of the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension order against an official of the legislative body.
Nation
fbfb
MARINA execs face graft complaint
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Three ranking officials of the Maritime Industry Authority were sued before the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly giving unwarranted benefits to a vessel classification group.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City to spas, massage parlors: Stop ‘extra service’
By Romina Cabrera | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered a crackdown on spas and massage parlors offering “extra service” to put a stop to sexual exploitation and human trafficking in the city.
Nation
fbfb
Mortars, bullets dumped in Las Piñas
By Ghio Ong | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A sack containing more than 100 mortars and bullets was found at a vacant lot in Las Piñas City on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
P6.5 million shabu seized in Quezon City, Marikina stings
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Police confiscated over P6.5 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in separate operations in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
IMEG: Half of cops nabbed in 2019 with NCRPO
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
More than half of suspected police scalawags arrested in law enforcement operations last year were assigned with the National...
Nation
fbfb
5 Indonesian captives spotted in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers are tracking down five Indonesian fishermen being held captive by Abu Sayyaf bandits after the victims were reportedly spotted in the hinterlands of Maimbung, Sulu.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan junks ex-mayor’s appeal to reinvestigate raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed its earlier ruling denying an appeal of a former mayor in Ilocos Sur for an ocular inspection of a road project that was a subject of pending graft and malversation cases against...
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P.2 million shabu seized in Quezon
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
At least P270,000 worth of shabu were seized from a suspected drug trafficker in Lucena City, Quezon province on Saturday.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with