Camp Abelon in Pagadian City is the headquarters of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office.
6 alleged shabu pushers nabbed in Zamboanga Peninsula operations
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 1:33pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police drug enforcement personnel arrested six alleged drug pushers, some of them former drug surrenderees, and seized some P234,000 worth of shabu in a series of entrapment operations in four areas in Zamboanga peninsula on Thursday.

Police Maj. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9, said the biggest catch was the arrest of Aljie Jikiri Ferrer of Barangay Tenan in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said the Police Drug Enforcement Unit and intelligence operatives of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office recovered six medium plastic packs of shabu with a street value of P204,000 and P12,000 used in marked money in the operation.

Separate entrapment operations also led to the arrests of two suspects in Aurora town, Zamboanga del Sur, two suspected pushers in Isabela City, Basilan, and another suspect tagged in the top 10 list in Titay town in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional office has been tracking down the supply route of shabu through the country's southern backdoor and to street level pushers in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

