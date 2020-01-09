Nazareno devotee proposes to girlfriend amid Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of Black Nazarene devotees got engaged on Thursday amid the sacred Traslacion or Black Nazarene procession.

Twenty-three-year-old devotee Kim Noel Yamat went down on his knees to propose to girlfriend Mary Joie Flores in front of their fellow devotees along Vergara Street, Quiapo, Manila.

Yamat said he had been planning to propose on January 9 since they are both devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene.

The couple is slated to wed in March this year.

Millions of devotees participated in the annual Traslacion on Thursday, commemorating the transfer of the venerated image from Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.

Authorities expect the Traslacion to conclude at around 8 or 9 p.m. on Thursday.