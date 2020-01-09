NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
Black Nazarene devotees kiss after marriage proposal.
Twitter/Manila Public Information Office
Nazareno devotee proposes to girlfriend amid Traslacion
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of Black Nazarene devotees got engaged on Thursday amid the sacred Traslacion or Black Nazarene procession.

Twenty-three-year-old devotee Kim Noel Yamat went down on his knees to propose to girlfriend Mary Joie Flores in front of their fellow devotees along Vergara Street, Quiapo, Manila.

Yamat said he had been planning to propose on January 9 since they are both devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene.

The couple is slated to wed in March this year.

Millions of devotees participated in the annual Traslacion on Thursday, commemorating the transfer of the venerated image from Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.

Authorities expect the Traslacion to conclude at around 8 or 9 p.m. on Thursday.— Rosette Adel

BLACK NAZARENE TRASLACION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDEA raids General Santos drug den
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
PDEA-12 agents were supposed to entrap only alleged shabu trafficker Kim Bautista in Purok Malipayon, but raided the drug...
Nation
fb tw
PDEA agent goes on rampage: 1 dead, 2 hurt
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 9, 2020 - 12:00am
An intelligence officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was killed and two others were wounded after a PDEA agent went into a shooting rampage at a restobar in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fb tw
LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 7 days ago
Quiapo officials on Thursday announced that it would follow a different route for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fb tw
Angkas says sorry for alleged defiance, bullying
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi-hailing firm Angkas yesterday apologized to the government following allegations of defiance and bullying...
Nation
fb tw
2 most wanted drug suspects slain
By Ed Amoroso | January 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Police officers killed the second most wanted drug trafficker in Central Mindanao and a suspected member of a drug ring in Batangas in alleged gunfights on Tuesday.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
20 hours ago
3 dead in gun attacks
By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Three persons were shot dead by unidentified men in Cavite and Rizal in the past two days.
Nation
fb tw
20 hours ago
Ex-DA execs’ bid to dismiss fertilizer scam raps junked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motions of two former regional officials of the Department of Agriculture seeking the dismissal...
Nation
fb tw
20 hours ago
Devotees pray for orderly procession with ‘andas wall’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Devotees of the Black Nazarene yesterday hoped today’s Traslacion will be more orderly following new security preparations,...
Nation
fb tw
20 hours ago
Go wants Pasig River ferry service convenient, comfortable
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Government agencies concerned with upkeep of the newly reopened Pasig River ferry service should ensure that it remains convenient...
Nation
fb tw
NEA seeks aid to restore power in typhoon-hit areas
By Danessa Rivera | January 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Electric cooperatives are experiencing difficulty in seeking financial assistance to repair facilities damaged by Typhoons Tisoy and Ursula, according to the National Electrification Administration.
20 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with