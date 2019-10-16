3 drug suspects slain in Sultan Kudarat

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — Three suspected drug peddlers were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in President Quirino town on Monday.

Tato Dilangalen, Alano Sepi Usop and a certain Big Boy died at the scene.

The suspects allegedly fired at police officers serving a search warrant at their hideout in Barangay Sinakulay.

The warrant was issued by a court in Tacurong City.

Police said a fragmentation grenade, a pistol and several sachets of shabu were recovered from the fatalities.

The suspects were said to be operating not only in President Quirino but also in nearby towns in this province.

In Baguio City, police said 17.5 kilos of marijuana bricks valued at P3 million were recovered on Monday.

Samuel Flor Christian Baldovino, 21; Joseph Brizuela, 22, and Rhyjen Hernandez, 24, all residents of Antipolo City, Rizal, yielded the marijuana bricks after they were arrested for alleged possession of dried marijuana leaves in an aluminum foil.