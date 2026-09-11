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Music

Liza Soberano, H.E.R. explore Manila in 'BRB' music video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 12:24pm
Liza Soberano, H.E.R. explore Manila in 'BRB' music video
H.E.R. and Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Forgotten Island" co-stars Liza Soberano and Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, better known as H.E.R., dropped the music video for their film's soundtrack lead title "BRB."

The movie by DreamWorks Animation co-directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the latter a Filipino-American like Liza and H.E.R., revolves around Filipino culture, folklore and mythology.

Liza and H.E.R. voice the film's lead characters Raissa and Jo, who end up stranded on the titular island Nakali and the only way home may mean losing a lifetime of memories and emotions.

The music video for "BRB" sees the two artists going around Metro Manila in jeepneys and tricycles, experiencing the daily lives of Filipinos.

Local icons like sari-sari stores, public markets, street basketball, walis tambo, pamaypay, mahjong, aspins and puspins

"If you feel a little lost, maybe, a little off-track // Just remember where you came from, I'll be right back // Don't move, I'll never forget you," both sing the chorus in a karaoke bar.

Culinary delicacies such as lechon, sinigang, taho, buko juice, fishball lakatan, with Liza and H.E.R. trying out pork barbeque and sorbetes.

Crawford and Mercado also appear in the music video along with their respective families. "BRB" even incorporates Filipino words like "babalik ako" and "tayo na," the latter repeated by numerous people.

Other artists appearing in the film's soundtrack are SB19, BINI, Sophia Laforteza of Katseye, Ruby Ibarra, and Lea Salonga, who voices The Dreaded Manananggal.

Joining Liza, H.E.R., and Lea are Dolly de Leon, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Filipino-American actress Amielynn Abellera, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate and Ronny Chieng.

"Forgotten Island" will premiere in Philippine theaters beginning September 23. — Video from H.E.R. and Universal Pictures' YouTube channel

RELATED: BINI release 'Forgotten Island' track 'A Parallel World'

DREAMWORKS

GABRIELLA WILSON

H.E.R.

LIZA SOBERANO
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