Fil-Aussie singer Justin Vasquez transitions from covers to original music

MANILA, Philippines — Many young listeners would probably recognize Justin Vasquez as the young singer with his signature reverse cap, glasses, and effortless charisma on YouTube.

He is known as a crush-worthy artist who plays the guitar and has a soothing singing voice that melts hearts.

Popular for his ability to put a fresh twist on covers and own them without losing their essence, Justin has established himself as a rising star in the local music scene.

After getting his feet wet through competitions like "The X Factor Australia" (2014) and Himig Handog (2019), the Filipino-Australian singer is planning a fresh direction for his career — creating original music he can call his own.

Justin's influence continues to grow exponentially, with over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

His recent release, “What U Need” (2024), raked in 3 million streams on Spotify and made it to the Spotify Viral Charts. The track also went viral on TikTok, inspiring over 100,000 user-created videos.

Today, Justin debuts “Home,” a heartwarming R&B ballad that explores the complex emotions associated with lost love.

Written in Taglish, he narrates the internal struggle of holding onto a past relationship despite efforts to move forward.

“Home” invites Justin’s listeners into an honest exploration of heartbreak, capturing the bittersweet realization that some connections leave a mark on the heart — regardless of how painful they may be.

The song is a raw piece that turns heartbreak into art, making it Justin’s most sincere and personal release yet.

As he transitions from posting covers to sharing his own stories through music, Justin is making it clear that he's here to tell his story authentically.

“Turning heartbreak into music has been an incredible experience. I feel like I’m finally able to tell my story in a way that feels real and genuine. This is just the start of more personal songs I want to share with my audience,” Justin said.



Now that he’s in his 20s, Justin is entering an exciting era of self-expression through original music, with more upcoming releases planned for the year.

For a closer and deeper connection with his fans, he is also preparing to launch a series of chill hangouts — an intimate space created for fans and followers.

“Home” signifies a major milestone for Justin, as he opens up like never before.

RELATED: Maris Racal, Cup of Joe headline August 'Yugto' concert

