American singer Lauv joins P-pop acts BINI, Alamat in Manila show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 12:45pm
American singer Lauv joins P-pop acts BINI, Alamat in Manila show
San Francisco-born artist Lauv
Philstar.com / Seph Asong

MANILA, Philippines — American singer Lauv will be performing again for his Filipino fans in September. 

The hitmaker behind “I Like Me Better” joins “Coke Studio Live” show to be held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 5. 

P-pop acts BINI and Alamat are also part of the September lineup, as well as other Filipino artists Mrld, Over October, Alex Bruce and Ena Mori. 

The American singer has been to the country several times. 

He staged concerts in the country in 2023. Lauv endeared himself to Filipino fans when he made TikTok videos shot in Intramuros last year. 

 

RELATED: WATCH: Lauv sings latest hit in TikTok post featuring Manila Cathedral

