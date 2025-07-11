^

Music

Maris Racal, Cup of Joe headline August 'Yugto' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 3:00pm
Maris Racal, Cup of Joe headline August 'Yugto' concert
Composite photos of Maris Racal and Cup of Joe
AFP / John MacDougall, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal and breakout band Cup of Joe join singers Earl Agustin and Amiel Sol for the "Yugto: Buhay at Pag-Ibig" next month.

Happening on August 15 at Pasay's Newport Performing Arts Theater, the concert is a shared story between the artists and fans who've grown up, fallen in love, and healed through their songs.

Cup of Joe recently amassed more than 11 million monthly Spotify listeners and hit 1.3 billion total streams through songs like "Multo," "Tingin," "Misteryoso," "Mananatili," "Estranghero," and "Patutunguhan."

Amiel has five million monthly listeners and 181 million streams on the platform while Earl has 7.1 million monthly listeners and almost 300 million streams.

Although Maris is more known as an actress of top-rating teleseryes and blockbuster movies, she is a certified sensation on Spotify as well, with her songs reaching more than 33 million plays.

This concert will feature solo performances of the artists' biggest hits, never-before-seen collaborations, and exclusive fan moments that will tug at your heartstrings.

Tickets go for P2,000, P3,500, P5,000, P6,000 and P7,000 and are available via Helixpay.

RELATEDChooses to be single: Maris Racal admits regrets about past relationship

CUP OF JOE

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

MARIS RACAL

OPM
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Indie rock band Velvet Sundown admits to being AI
2 days ago

Indie rock band Velvet Sundown admits to being AI

2 days ago
An updated Spotify profile admitted that Velvet Sundown was an "ongoing artistic provocation."
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Rico Blanco dances 'Dungka' with SB19, G22, BINI Sheena
4 days ago

WATCH: Rico Blanco dances 'Dungka' with SB19, G22, BINI Sheena

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco surprised thousands of fans when he danced with SB19 at the Puregold OPM...
Music
fbtw
My Chemical Romance to stage summer 2026 concert in Manila
4 days ago

My Chemical Romance to stage summer 2026 concert in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
International rock band My Chemical Romance will return to the Philippines to perform their greatest hits.
Music
fbtw
EXO&rsquo;s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos
4 days ago

EXO’s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The singers behind iconic OSTs of Korean dramas “My Love From The Star,” “Secret Garden,” and...
Music
fbtw
Hey June track 'Lasik' tops Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart
7 days ago

Hey June track 'Lasik' tops Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
OPM indie pop rock band Hey June’s breakout single "Lasik" is making waves on music charts.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with