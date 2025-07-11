Maris Racal, Cup of Joe headline August 'Yugto' concert

Composite photos of Maris Racal and Cup of Joe

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal and breakout band Cup of Joe join singers Earl Agustin and Amiel Sol for the "Yugto: Buhay at Pag-Ibig" next month.

Happening on August 15 at Pasay's Newport Performing Arts Theater, the concert is a shared story between the artists and fans who've grown up, fallen in love, and healed through their songs.

Cup of Joe recently amassed more than 11 million monthly Spotify listeners and hit 1.3 billion total streams through songs like "Multo," "Tingin," "Misteryoso," "Mananatili," "Estranghero," and "Patutunguhan."

Amiel has five million monthly listeners and 181 million streams on the platform while Earl has 7.1 million monthly listeners and almost 300 million streams.

Although Maris is more known as an actress of top-rating teleseryes and blockbuster movies, she is a certified sensation on Spotify as well, with her songs reaching more than 33 million plays.

This concert will feature solo performances of the artists' biggest hits, never-before-seen collaborations, and exclusive fan moments that will tug at your heartstrings.

Tickets go for P2,000, P3,500, P5,000, P6,000 and P7,000 and are available via Helixpay.

