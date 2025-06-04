SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines — After the overwhelming success of their two-night concert in Philippine Arena, “Kings of P-pop” SB19 is set to headline this year’s Bicol Music Festival on June 14 in Legazpi Festival Grounds.

Apart from SB19, headlining the concert are Korean actor Kim Won Shik and the highly anticipated return of Kim Jisoo, after his widely acclaimed performance in Bicol last December 2024. The festival will also showcase rising Filipino singer-songwriter Earl Agustin, along with local favorites dwta and Fred Engay.

This year’s Bicol Music Festival is set to be a big spectacle, as the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) and Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) intensify initiatives to promote concert tourism across the country, to attract more tourists to different parts of the Philippines.

TPB and LNPH are bringing an exciting lineup of local acts and global artists to Bicol to showcase the country’s vibrant entertainment scene and transform scenic destinations like Bicol into vibrant music venues, drawing both local and international visitors.

The Bicol Music Festival is just one of the many events being organized through the strategic partnership of TPB and LNPH. This festival is one of many examples to show the core effort by TPB and LNPH to champion concert tourism across the Philippines, aiming to establish the country as a global hub for music tourism and to demonstrate its capability to host world-class performances. Most importantly, the partnership intends to show how the live entertainment industry can drive economic activity, foster cultural appreciation, and elevate the country’s global recognition.

Bicol will also be featured in a new mini travel series called “Be Cool” starring Kim Ji Soo, Sassa Gurl, Bey Pascua, and Richard Juan. The project will air on GMA 7 on June 21 and June 28, with four exclusive mini-digital episodes on TPB's and GMA 7’s social media platforms.

You can also find more information on other beautiful destinations in our country by downloading the Travel Philippines app on https://thephilippines.online/. Travel Philippines is the official travel app of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines.

It provides up-to-date information on Philippine travel destinations and acts as a guide to discover our 7,641 islands. The Travel Philippines app is a valuable tool for accessing travel information and your gateway to exploring uncharted destinations throughout the country. Use it to plan unique journeys across diverse provinces, find exclusive travel deals, and easily manage your digital travel documents. The app aims to connect your wanderlust with convenience in an increasingly tech-driven world.

RELATED: SB19 kicks off 'Simula at Wakas' world tour with sold-out Philippine Arena show