SB19 kicks off 'Simula at Wakas' world tour with sold-out Philippine Arena show

MANILA, Philippines — "Kings of P-pop" SB19 successfully kicked off their "Simula at Wakas" world tour at the Philippine Arena last night.

Pablo, Josh, Ken, Stell and Justin opened the concert with "Dam" to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

SB19 also performed their hit songs "What," "Golden Hour," "Dungka," "Creamzone," "Gento," many others.

"A’TIN! We can’t believe we just finished the first day of our 'Simula at Wakas World Tour Kickoff,'" SB19 wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for filling the arena with your loud cheers and unstoppable energy. This is just the beginning of something great. See you all again tomorrow!" it added.

The concert became emotional when the group performed "Mapa" showing their parents and families on screen.

The group then thanked A'tin performing their song "SLMT" while being elevated off the stage for their final song.

But SB19 emerged on stage performing "Dam" again for its encore, marking the concert's name "Simula at Wakas."

SB19’s "Simula at Wakas" world tour will take them to United States, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED: SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV