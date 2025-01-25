Black Eyed Peas cancels upcoming Las Vegas residency

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rap group the Black Eyed Peas is no longer pushing through with its first-ever residency in Las Vegas due to "current circumstances."

The group released a statement to inform fans about the cancelation of their shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live.

"To our dearest Peabodies. It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned," the statement read. "Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can't wait to see you again."

Announced back in September, the "Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency" was initially set to take place across different dates in February, March, and May.

The Black Eyed Peas' Filipino-American member apl.de.ap previously told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last December about the Grammy-winning group's plan.

"We turned it into a story the whole auditorium into a spaceship," apl.de.ap said, comparing it to a four-dimensional show with speakers throughout the auditorium, mist spraying out, and the crowd's ability to interact with new member Vida created from artificial intelligence.

Artists carrying on with Las Vegas residencies this 2025 include Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, the Eagles, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Janet Jackson.

