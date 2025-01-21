SB19 wins big at 10th Wish Music Awards

P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP 'Pagtatag' on June 9, 2023 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop (P-pop) group SB19 bagged two trophies for their group and six awards for their solo efforts at the 10th Wish Music Awards last Sunday night.

"Kalakal" with Gloc-9 won Wish Song Collaboration of the Year while “Ilaw” bagged the Ballad Performance of the Year.

Stell was named as the Wisher’s Choice and the Wish Breakthrough Artist. His song "Di Ko Masabi" won Ballad Song of the Year.

“Super thankful. Hindi ko alam ano words kailangan ko gamitin to express how thankful I am and how happy I am right now. Gusto ko lang pasalamatan lahat ng tao behind this,” Stell said in an interview

“Kanako” by Felip won Rock/Alternative Song of the Year and Josh Cullen's "Get Right" won Hip-hop Song of the Year.

“Meron na talaga kami vision even before, makaambag sa industry, sa P-pop, sa OPM (Original Pinoy Music). Ngayon mas tumitibay siya at lumalakas. Nagiiba na, gusto na namin baguhin ang mundo, rather than just ourselves,” Josh said.

SB19 leader Pablo won the Wish Artist of the Year.

Here are the full list of winners: