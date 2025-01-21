SB19 wins big at 10th Wish Music Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop (P-pop) group SB19 bagged two trophies for their group and six awards for their solo efforts at the 10th Wish Music Awards last Sunday night.
"Kalakal" with Gloc-9 won Wish Song Collaboration of the Year while “Ilaw” bagged the Ballad Performance of the Year.
Stell was named as the Wisher’s Choice and the Wish Breakthrough Artist. His song "Di Ko Masabi" won Ballad Song of the Year.
“Super thankful. Hindi ko alam ano words kailangan ko gamitin to express how thankful I am and how happy I am right now. Gusto ko lang pasalamatan lahat ng tao behind this,” Stell said in an interview
“Kanako” by Felip won Rock/Alternative Song of the Year and Josh Cullen's "Get Right" won Hip-hop Song of the Year.
“Meron na talaga kami vision even before, makaambag sa industry, sa P-pop, sa OPM (Original Pinoy Music). Ngayon mas tumitibay siya at lumalakas. Nagiiba na, gusto na namin baguhin ang mundo, rather than just ourselves,” Josh said.
SB19 leader Pablo won the Wish Artist of the Year.
Here are the full list of winners:
- R&B Song of the Year - “Sining” by Dionela feat Jay R
- Rock/Alternative Song of the Year - “Kanako” by Felip
- Contemporary Folk Song of the Year - “Umaycan” by Noel Cabangan
- Pop Song of the Year - “Pantropiko” by BINI
- Hip-hop Song of the Year - “Get Right” by Josh Cullen
- Song Collaboration of the Year -“Kalkal” by SB19 and Gloc 9
- Contemporary R&B Song of the Year- “Segundo, Siguro” by Arthur Nery
- Ballad Song of the Year: "Di Ko Masabi" by Stell
- KDR Icon of the Year - apl.de.ap
- KDR Icon of Musical Excellence — Ogie Alcasid
- R&B Performance of the Year- “Guiding Star” by Jay R
- Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year - “Orasa” by Dilaw
- Hip-hop Performance of the Year- “Tugmang Preso” by Loonie
- Ballad Performance of the Year — “Ilaw” by SB19
- Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year: “BABALA” by Yeng Constantino
- Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year- “Gusto” by Zack Tabudlo, Al James
- Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year- “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko”by Cup of Joe
- Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year — “Karera” by BINI
- Spotify KALYE Song of the Year: "Babaero" by Gins&Melodies (feat. Hev Abi)
- Spotify KALYE Artist of the Year - Hev Abi
- Wisher’s Choice - Stell
- Wish Breakthrough Artist - Stell
- Wish Group of the Year - BINI
- Wish Artist of the Year — Pablo
