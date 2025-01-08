^

Music

WATCH: 'The Voice USA' winner Sofronio Vasquez sings 'Imagine' in Malacañang

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — "The Voice USA" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III gave a special performance in Malacañang, singing in front of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The singer paid the president a courtesy call after becoming the first Filipino ever to win "The Voice USA." Vasquez is also the first foreign male winner and the second victor of Asian descent after Season 5 winner Tessanne Chin.

Vasquez, wearing a Barong by Francis Libiran, performed John Lennon's "Imagine," after noting that Marcos was a fan of the Beatles.

He also sang "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman" — the song that clinched him the win — which has the First Lady wiping away tears halfway through the performance.

After Sofronio's performance, the president quipped that he would never sing again.

Marcos and Vasquez also discussed the latter's musical journey in the United States, from being coached by Michael Bublé to being able to perform with Sting.

The 26th season of "The Voice" was Bublé's debut as a coach, making him the fourth person after Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Niall Horan to have their mentees win in their debut season.

Runner-up Shye was also on Bublé's team, marking the fifth time the top two were from the same team.

Vasquez shared that he signed a record contract in the United States and that he will meet the president of Republic Records to discuss his brand of music. The Filipino singer added that Bublé advised him to have a separate management in the Philippines. — with reports from Jean Mangaluz

