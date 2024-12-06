^

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez a finalist in 'The Voice USA'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 12:02pm
Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez a finalist in 'The Voice USA'
Sofronio Vasquez and the coaches of 'The Voice' Season 26
Sofronio Vasquez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez made it to the finals of "The Voice USA."

In his Facebook account, Sofronio confirmed that he is now part of the show's Top 5. 

"WE MADE IT TO THE FINALE," he wrote. 

He thanked Filipinos around the world for the support. 

"Thank you so much to my Filipinos everywhere and in America who gave so much love and support," he said. 

"And Of course, I wanna say Maraming Salamat to my hometown Utica, Upstate New York, Mohawk Valley and Everyoooneeeeeeeeeee! Grabe kayo. One last voting next week for Finale. Please continue to pray for me," he added. 

Recently, Sofronio wowed the audience and the coaches with his performance of "If I Can Dream" by Elvis Presley. He also had a duet of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" together with Jeremy Beloate. 

Sofronio was a former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant on "It's Showtime." He only reached the semifinals at the local contest.

