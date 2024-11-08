^

Music

Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano lead 'Grand BINIverse' guest performers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 2:33pm
Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano lead 'Grand BINIverse' guest performers
Composite images of Vice Ganda and BINI
Vice Ganda via Instagram, The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The sold-out concerts of P-pop girl group BINI's upcoming Grand BINIverse shows in Araneta Coliseum will feature a star-studded lineup of guest performers.

BINI, composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena are set to perform at the Big Dome from November 16 to 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

Performing at the first two nights is "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid while the latter two nights will have the participation of "It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda, meaning both will be present at the November 17 show.

Appearing at all three shows are "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano, singer-actress Maymay Entrata, dance group TPM, and two winners of "Drag Race Philippines" Precious Paula Nicole and Maxie Andreison.

Other "Drag Race Philippines" contestants performing at the shows are Eva Le Queen, Viñas DeLuxe, M1ss Jade So, Hana Beshie, Popstar Bench, and Maxie's sister Angel Galang.

RELATED: BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

vuukle comment

BINI

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

GARY VALENCIANO

MAYMAY ENTRATA

REGINE VELASQUEZ

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli &ndash; I Will Never Leave You' mix
6 days ago

Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You' mix

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Singer Erik Santos is set to release his “Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You” mix that will be part...
Music
fbtw
Release of new single featuring Liam Payne postponed
8 days ago

Release of new single featuring Liam Payne postponed

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
 The release of a new single featuring Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who died earlier this month after...
Music
fbtw
Dark rock legends The Cure to release 1st studio album in 16 years
8 days ago

Dark rock legends The Cure to release 1st studio album in 16 years

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
Legendary dark rock band The Cure will release their first studio album in 16 years, sparking excitement among their legions...
Music
fbtw
Olivia Rodrigo explains why Philippine concert tickets only P1,500
8 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo explains why Philippine concert tickets only P1,500

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo explained why she priced her Philippine concert tickets for only P1,500. 
Music
fbtw
SB19, Flow G, Skusta Clee rock Masskara Festival in Bacolod
10 days ago

SB19, Flow G, Skusta Clee rock Masskara Festival in Bacolod

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars SB19, Skusta Clee and Flow G rocked Puregold’s Sari-Sari Store MassKaravan and Concert...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with