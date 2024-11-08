Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano lead 'Grand BINIverse' guest performers

MANILA, Philippines — The sold-out concerts of P-pop girl group BINI's upcoming Grand BINIverse shows in Araneta Coliseum will feature a star-studded lineup of guest performers.

BINI, composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena are set to perform at the Big Dome from November 16 to 18.

Performing at the first two nights is "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid while the latter two nights will have the participation of "It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda, meaning both will be present at the November 17 show.

Appearing at all three shows are "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano, singer-actress Maymay Entrata, dance group TPM, and two winners of "Drag Race Philippines" Precious Paula Nicole and Maxie Andreison.

Other "Drag Race Philippines" contestants performing at the shows are Eva Le Queen, Viñas DeLuxe, M1ss Jade So, Hana Beshie, Popstar Bench, and Maxie's sister Angel Galang.

