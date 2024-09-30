OPM icons pay tribute to 'Lolo Jose' singer Coritha

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icons Freddie Aguilar and Jim Paredes paid tribute to OPM legend Coritha after she passed away last Friday.

In his Facebook account, Freddie posted a photo of Coritha, saluting her for her contributions to OPM.

“Pumanaw na ho si Coritha mga kababayan. Taos puso akong nakikiramay sa kanyang mga naiwan. May she rest in peace,” he said.

"Farewell Coritha. See you in OPM heaven,” Kim commented on Freddie's post.

Other OPM artists Cooky Chua and Bayang Barrios also posted on their Facebook accounts their tribute to Coritha.

“Paalam, Ma’am Coritha. Salamat sa musika,” Cookie said.

“Paalam, Coritha! Salamat sa iyong mga awitin," Bayang said.

Coritha rose to fame in the 1970s as a folk singer. She was the one behind the classic hit songs "Oras Na," "Sierra Madre," and "Lolo Jose," to name a few.

