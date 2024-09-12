^

Chester Bennington son against Emily Armstrong; new Linkin Park co-vocalist addresses issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 3:51pm
Emily Armstrong has been named as new co-vocalist of American rock band Linkin Park
MANILA, Philippines — Chester Bennington's son reacted to the news of Linkin Park's new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, who faces criticisms on her ties with controversial actor Danny Masterson. 

Jaime posted his disagreement over Armstrong's inclusion in his late dad's band on an Instagram Story posted earlier this week. 

As screenshot by Variety, Jaime listed his reasons, including Armstrong's support for Masterson, who was convicted of 30 years in prison in 2023 for raping two women. 

Chester's son also said that the news "quietly erased my father's legacy in real time... during international suicide prevention month." 

Armstrong addressed the issues hurled at her upon her appointment as Linkin Park's new co-vocalist in an Instagram story as reported by Billboard. 

“Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” said the co-founder of the rock band Dead Sara. 

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.

"To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes," Armstrong said. 

Linkin Park announced that it has tapped Armstrong as its new co-vocalist alongside Colin Brittain as new drummer in a livestreaming show last September 5 promoting their upcoming album "From Zero." 

