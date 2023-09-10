'We support victims': Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologize for letters in support of Danny Masterson

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis arrive for the 9th Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are sorry for the character letters they wrote on behalf of their "That's '70s show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was sentenced Thursday to at least 30 years in prison for raping two women at his home two decades ago.

Kutcher uploaded a video of him and his wife Kunis on his Instagram on Saturday.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," began Kutcher.

Kunis, who is sitting beside him, added: “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher explained that Masterson's family reached out to them a couple of months ago to write character letters that "represent the person that we knew for 25 years." The letters were going to be examined by the judge so that these will be "taken into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

Kunis said that the letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling.

"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher added. “We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place."

Kunis ended the video by reiterating that they sympathize with the victims.

"Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape,” she said.

15 years on each rape

Masterson was convicted of drugging in May, and then raping fellow members of the Church of Scientology between 2001 and 2003 at his house in the swanky Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

California Judge Charlaine Olmedo imposed a sentence of 15 years-to-life on each rape conviction.

Masterson, who is married to actress Bijou Phillips, and who has a nine-year-old daughter, was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison.

One of Masterson's victims, identified as Jane Doe 2, told the actor in court: "You relish... hurting women."

"You lived your life behind a mask as two people. But the real one sits here," she said, adding the world is "safer" with Masterson in jail.

It was the second rape trial for 47-year-old Masterson, after previous proceedings were declared a mistrial in November when a different jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

The jury in the retrial deadlocked on another rape charge against a third woman. That charge was dismissed.

Masterson has been in custody awaiting sentencing since his conviction.

The actor rose to fame with the 1998 launch of retro sitcom "That '70s Show," where he played the character of Steven Hyde alongside Kunis and Kutcher.

He co-starred again with Kutcher on Netflix's "The Ranch," but was fired in 2017 and written off the show after Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating multiple rape allegations against the actor. — With reports from AFP

