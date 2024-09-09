400 lucky A'TIN to get chance to meet SB19

P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP 'Pagtatag' on June 9, 2023 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — McDonald’s Philippines is giving 400 lucky A’TIN fans the opportunity of a lifetime with the #AtinToChickenMcDo x SB19 Fan Meet.

Celebrating their partnership with SB19, this marks McDonald’s first-ever fan meet in the country. To make the experience even more unforgettable, 50 of the A'TIN fans will be treated to an exclusive face-to-face session with their idols.

Following the successful introduction of the bigger and better Chicken McDo, McDonald’s has collaborated with SB19 to create the SB19 meal – a one-piece Chicken McDo meal with rice paired with a glass of iced tea and Apple Pie.

Until September 8, every purchase of the SB19 Meal through the McDonald’s App will earn a raffle entry for a chance to win one of 350 #AtinToChickenMcDo x SB19 Fan Meet General Access Passes or 50 Hi Touch Access Passes.

Once the meal is redeemed, fans can submit their raffle entries on the SB19 Raffle Promo Homepage in the McDonald’s App until September 8. The raffle draw is on September 10, with results being announced on McDonald’s social media platforms on September 11.

SB19 is comprised of Pablo (John Paulo Nase), Ken (Felip Jhon Suson), Stell (Stellvester Ajero), Josh (Josh Cullen Santos), and Justin (Justin De Dios). Since their debut in 2018, the band has released several hit singles, including “Go Up” and “Alab.”

Most recently, SB19’s “Bazinga” made U.S. Billboard history as the first Philippine track to claim top spot for three weeks on the Hot Trending Songs chart. The band would then become the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act to be nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist category.

