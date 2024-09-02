MYX brings back VJ Search, Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines — MYX, a music-focused TV channel, announced the return of the well-loved MYX VJ Search and the MYX Music Awards.

The MYX VJ Search is about to make its hunt for video jocks again who have the potential to shine this 2024.

The popular competition, which had its last run in 2019, produced the likes of former VJs Chino Lui-Pio, Joyce Pring, Aya Fernandez and longtime VJ Samm Alvero.



MYX Music Awards is also coming back this November and is set to recognize today’s hitmakers who have been rocking the music scene and notable music videos worthy of views. It last held the most-talked-about music recognition ceremony through a virtual event in 2021.



“I’ve seen how MYX evolved over the years and it is thrilling to see what MYX is right now. MYX is everywhere. We are a platform. We are a venue for communities to interact and engage. And most especially, MYX continues to be an experience for the young generation that we have right now,” ABS-CBN Global managing director Maribel Hernaez said.



MYX is also beefing up its programming with more engaging content. Viewers can catch must-see acts on “MYX Hits Different” and eavesdrop on fun convos in the podcast “The Ripple” with VJ Samm and Nhiko Sabiniano.



Fans can also experience raw and unfiltered performances of Maymay, Janine Teñoso, Maki, DEMI, Felip, Nameless Kids, Darren, and Lola Amour on “MYX Live” every Thursday beginning September 5 on MYX YouTube Channel, with replays on MYX cable channel on Sundays at 8 p.m.



With the tagline "the beat of our culture," MYX is a global stage where audiences can watch, hear and experience a music culture beyond sound. It gives access to music-centric content and entertainment by Filipino and Asian artists through a multi-platform experience.



MYX is available on air via SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150 and through various cable operators nationwide. It is also available online through digital platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime.

