WATCH: Sandara Park, SB19, G22 share stage at Acer Day 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park and "Kings of P-pop" SB19 shared the stage last Sunday during the Acer Day 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena.

Sandara and SB19 performed their collaboration song "Reset," to the delight of the crowd. 

"Ako po na-starstruck talaga ko," Pablo said when asked by host Luis Manzano how it was working with Sandara.  

"Si Ate Dara napapanood lang namin dati siya sa TV, sa music video. Pero iba 'pag nakita mo siya sa personal tapos napakabait, napakagalang katrabaho," Stell said.  

"Tapos ang galing kasi napaka-fluent pa rin ni Ate Dara mag-Tagalog. Hindi kami nahihirapang mag-English 'pag kasama siya," he added.  

For her part, Sandara said that she's also a fan of SB19.

"Siyempre starstruck din ako kasi fan din ako ng SB19. Sumasayaw din ako ng 'Gento'," she said. 

Apart from SB19, Sandara also had a production number with P-pop girl group G22, performing the K-pop star's song "In Or Out."

SB19 and G22 also collaborated by performing "Limitless."

Cup of Joe opened the concert with their hits. Then TJ Monterde, Ebe Dancel and Rico Blanco sang their hit songs, to the delight of mostly Gen Z crowd. 

