SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Sandara Park and P-pop boy band SB19 will headline the list of performers for Acer Day 2024 this August 4.

This year's Acer Day is the event's eighth edition, carrying the theme "AI'm Limitless," as the electronics company drives its focus on its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced products.

"This year's celebration aims to highlight how Acer's AI-powered and diverse range of products elevate users' experiences and unlock boundless opportunities for creativity and achievements," said Acer's President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations Andrew Hou.

Highlighting the event is the Acer Day 2024 concert taking place in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sandara and SB19 lead the line-up along with local girl group and fellow Acer ambassadors, G22.

The Korean singer performed at last year's event, while SB19 sent a video greeting as the group was in the middle of a world tour at the time. SB19 headlined the 2022 edition of Acer Day.

Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Cup of Joe and TJ Monterde are also featured in the upcoming concert.

