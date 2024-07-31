^

Music

SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 4:40pm
SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024
Composite photos of SB19 and Sandara Park
STAR / file, Philstar.com / file

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Sandara Park and P-pop boy band SB19 will headline the list of performers for Acer Day 2024 this August 4.

This year's Acer Day is the event's eighth edition, carrying the theme "AI'm Limitless," as the electronics company drives its focus on its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced products.

"This year's celebration aims to highlight how Acer's AI-powered and diverse range of products elevate users' experiences and unlock boundless opportunities for creativity and achievements," said Acer's President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations Andrew Hou.

Highlighting the event is the Acer Day 2024 concert taking place in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sandara and SB19 lead the line-up along with local girl group and fellow Acer ambassadors, G22.

The Korean singer performed at last year's event, while SB19 sent a video greeting as the group was in the middle of a world tour at the time. SB19 headlined the 2022 edition of Acer Day.

Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Cup of Joe and TJ Monterde are also featured in the upcoming concert. 

RELATED: SB19's 'Pagtatag' documentary set to premiere on August 28

vuukle comment

ACER

CUP OF JOE

EBE DANCEL

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

RICO BLANCO

SANDARA PARK

SB19

TJ MONTERDE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe
2 days ago

'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A social media page dedicated to the late American author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss reacted on Lady Gaga's wardrobe at her...
Music
fbtw
Celine Dion sings on Eiffel Tower at end of Olympics opening ceremony
2 days ago

Celine Dion sings on Eiffel Tower at end of Olympics opening ceremony

2 days ago
Canadian singer Celine Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower to bring the curtain down on the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on...
Music
fbtw
Lady Gaga performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
2 days ago

Lady Gaga performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

2 days ago
Lady Gaga performed an iconic French cabaret classic at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony Friday.
Music
fbtw
Grand BINIverse moved to November: BINI performs at KCON LA 2024 minus Jhoanna
3 days ago

Grand BINIverse moved to November: BINI performs at KCON LA 2024 minus Jhoanna

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
BINI drew cheers as they performed their recently released single "Cherry On Top" at KCON LA 2024 in Los Angeles, California...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with