WATCH: Rita Daniela sings 'Widows' War' OST with Hannah Precillas

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rita Daniela is making a grand comeback on TV by not just acting but also singing the theme song of "Widows' War." 

The singer-actress showed her powerful vocals when she and Hannah Precillas sang "Bakit Ba Naman" before the press conference for the upcoming mystery drama "Widows' War," starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana. 

She told Philstar.com that her casting in the show came first before she was tapped to sing the show's official soundtrack (OST).

"Sabi ko kay Bea, ayan ha. Hindi na ako taga-kanta ng theme song mo. This time, kasama na ako sa show mo," she said. 

Rita sang "From Afar," theme song of Bea's 2023 drama "Love Before Sunrise." 

In the show, she now acts alongside Bea as Rebecca, a mysterious character who lives with the wealthy Palacios family. Bea's character, Sam, marries into the Palacios family. 

"Si Rebecca kasi may sakit siya dito. 'Yung sakit ba niya makakatulong sa mga Palacios o 'yung sakit niya hindi makakatulong at all? So, 'yun 'yung sagot ko sa tanong na if connected siya sa lahat. Marami siyang alam," the actress shared.

The upcoming show is Rita's TV comeback after starring on the 2021 show "Ang Dalawang Ikaw," with Ken Chan. 

"Widows' War" will replace "My Guardian Alien" beginning July 1 on GMA-7. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: 'Nag-sorry naman ako': Rita Daniela admits being third party to celebrity couple

