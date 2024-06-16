'This Time I'll Be Sweeter' singer Angela Bofill passes away

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Angela Bofill has passed away. She was 70.

The death of the soulful voice behind hits "Break It To Me Gently," "I Try" and "This Time I'll Be Sweeter" was confirmed by her representatives to People.com and on her official Facebook page.

“On behalf of my dear friend Angie, I am saddened to announce her passing on the morning of June 13th,” wrote a post on the Facebook page on Saturday.

Her manager, Rich Engel, wrote another post on her page.

“Just to clear up the confusion. On behalf of Shauna Bofill, husband Chris Portuguese, we are saddened but must report that the passing of Angela yesterday is indeed true. We thank Melba Moore and Maysa for their early condolences. Thanks for your many posts,” the post read.

Bofill is survived by her husband, Chris Portuguese, and daughter, Shauna Bofill.