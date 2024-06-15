^

Music

Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 9:19am
Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her "The Eras Tour" movie.
AFP / Valerie Macon

LONDON, United Kingdom — Taylor Swift fans literally made the earth move as the US singer-songwriter began her UK tour, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said, with seismic activity recorded six kilometers away.

The American pop sensation kicked off the UK-leg of her Eras tour with three shows in the Scottish capital Edinburgh attended by over 200,000 fans between Friday and Sunday.

Each show broke the record for the most-attended stadium concert in Scottish history, with the BGS detecting earthquake readings generated by the concerts.

The BGS also revealed the fan favorites "Ready For It?," "Cruel Summer," and "Champagne Problems" resulted in the "most significant seismic activity each night."

During "Ready for It?," the crowd was transmitting approximately 80 kilowatts of power — equivalent to some 6,000 car batteries.

Data suggested that fans at the first concert on Friday night had the "most enthusiastic dancing," added the BGS, which is responsible for recording earthquakes in the UK.

Related: Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour hands UK economy billion pound boost: study

This is not the first time Swift has got her fans to "shake it off," with her concerts in Seattle in the United States last July generating seismic activity equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake according to a geologist.

After Edinburgh, the Swiftie-mania makes its way to Liverpool in northwest England, followed by shows in Cardiff in Wales and London's Wembley Stadium, with 15 summer dates scheduled across the country.

The tour is set to boost the UK economy by almost £1 billion (P74.4 billion), according to a Barclays study from May, estimating nearly 1.2 million fans shelling out £848 (P63,000) on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise.

Swift's Eras tour became the first ever to cross the billion-dollar valuation at the end of last year.

"The opportunity to explore a seismic activity created by a different kind of phenomenon has been a thrill," said Callum Harrison, a BGS seismologist. "Clearly Scotland's reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains well intact!"

RELATED: Thousands of Taylor Swift fans hit by UK ticket scams: Lloyds

vuukle comment

EARTHQUAKE

EDINBURGH

SCOTLAND

TAYLOR SWIFT

UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ticketing sections, prices for Dua Lipa's Philippine Arena concert released
7 days ago

Ticketing sections, prices for Dua Lipa's Philippine Arena concert released

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Grammy winner Dua Lipa is set to take over the Philippine Arena on November 13, around six years since her last visit to the...
Music
fbtw
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to rock Manila, Davao
7 days ago

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to rock Manila, Davao

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
For its Philippine return, American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will be holding concerts in Manila and Davao on September...
Music
fbtw
Zsa Zsa Padilla releases new song 'Pag Tinadhana'
8 days ago

Zsa Zsa Padilla releases new song 'Pag Tinadhana'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
“Divine Diva” Zsa Zsa Padilla has returned to the recording studio with the launch of her new song “’Pag...
Music
fbtw
Filipinos impress Lifehouse's Jason Wade at 1st fully acoustic show
Partner
10 days ago

Filipinos impress Lifehouse's Jason Wade at 1st fully acoustic show

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade was in awe of the Filipino audience present at his first-ever show that was a fully...
Music
fbtw
LIST: New OPM songs to listen to this Independence Month
12 days ago

LIST: New OPM songs to listen to this Independence Month

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Now that it’s Independence Month, Philstar.com lists down new OPM songs to listen to. 
Music
fbtw
The Rolling Stones sets final North American performance
13 days ago

The Rolling Stones sets final North American performance

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 days ago
It would be The Stones’ last performance on their final North American tour.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with