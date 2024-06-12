LANY to postpone Australia, New Zealand shows after vocalist Paul Klein hit by car

MANILA, Philippines — Pop band Lany is set to reschedule its upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand for its "A Beautiful Blur" tour since vocalist Paul Jason Klein is still recovering from a vehicular accident.

Paul revealed on social media that last week, while on his Vespa heading to the gym, he was hit by a car and was rushed to the hospital.

"I don't really remember anything after the collision… I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance," Paul recounted. "I've cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here."

The singer assured he had stable vitals and is getting better though it's still a challenge to move around. As such, doctors advised LANY should reschedule the Australia and New Zealand legs of its tour later this month to new dates.

Paul asked those who already purchased tickets to hold on to them and wait for new concert details.

"This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can't wait to heal up and get back to it. All other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply! See you soon," Paul ended.

Included in those unchanged tour dates is a return to the Philippines this October, with back-to-back performances in Philippine Arena and in Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

The upcoming shows will be LANY's seventh time in the country. During the band's last visit in 2022, LANY performed five nights in Mall of Asia Arena.

LANY is best known for its singles "ILYSB" and "Super Far" from their namesake debut album, and "Thru These Tears" from "Malibu Nights."

