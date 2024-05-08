^

Music

SB19 joins BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola for supermarket collaboration

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 5:58pm
SB19 joins BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola for supermarket collaboration
P-pop group SB19
Released

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 officially joined the upcoming collaboration with BINI, Flow G and Sunkissed Lola for Puregold. 

After weeks of speculation, the supermarket brand finally confirmed that SB19 is joining other Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists for the much-anticipated collaboration.   

SB19 has been at the forefront of the P-pop movement. Their journey, from their debut marked by rigorous group training sessions to their current status as world-class performers, affirms how immense talent and dedication can drive anyone to succeed. Today, the group’s music resonates with fans not just in the Philippines but across the globe, attesting to their international appeal.

The past year, however, was not without challenges. Following the release of their latest album, “Pagtatag,” and while on their first world tour, SB19 had to grapple with the stress and loneliness of being away from home. The group also left their previous management and started their own — a massive undertaking in terms of artistic independence and freedom.

Undeterred by the speed bumps, the group hopes to use such learning experiences in making their most intense and genuine art to date. Through a collaboration with Puregold, SB19 hopes to tell their "panalo" story of strength and resilience and remind every Filipino of the same fortitude that resides in their heart.

Alongside Flow G, BINI, and SunKissed Lola, SB19 is a shining example of the growth and triumph of OPM as the supermarket brand marked its commitment to supporting local music to sustain this trend with its upcoming musical projects.

BINI

SB19
