^

Music

James Reid addresses Nadine Lustre split in new song 'Hurt Me Too'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 4:39pm
James Reid addresses Nadine Lustre split in new song 'Hurt Me Too'
James Reid and Nadine Lustre
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid is opening up about his side of the breakup with ex-girlfriend and fellow artist Nadine Lustre in a newly released song.

The track "Hurt Me Too" is James' first release and project under Sony Music Entertainment, a sort of partnership with his own Careless Label which he continues to manage.

The stripped-down and piano-heavy ballad produced by Tim Marquez revolves around the realities of heartbreak, with James pulling from a past relationship.

"Guess it's never really easy letting go. They can be a lifetime trying to find to right one but overnight we can say goodbye," goes some of the lyrics. "It was way too much and way too fast, I just needed space, and the wall they built around our love wouldn't let us change."

James shared in a statement that he wrote "Hurt Me Too" three years ago with Los Angeles-based artist Seth Reger, "He really helped me tap into these emotions that I didn't even know I was feeling at that moment."

The song marks a significant shift in James' sonic and lyrical direction which could the next phase of his artistry, this as he is focusing on the storytelling of music-making.

"For this next album I'm working on, I wanted to focus on the core of who I am as a songwriter with minimal but intentional music production," James added. "'Hurt Me Too' is like a palate cleanser for me in a way that it introduces a change in sound and direction."

The singer-actor tapped his friend Elena Virata for the song's music video, which incorporates a "simple but powerful" concept "focusing on unreleased emotions and frustrations."

James and Nadine were in a relationship for nearly four years before officially announcing their split in January 2020.

Even after breaking up, Nadine remained an artist under Careless until she departed the label at the end of 2022.

Nadine is currently in a relationship with Filipino-French entrepreneur Christoph Bariou, while James is dating singer-model Issa Pressman, another Careless artist.

RELATED: ‘Kilig!’ James Reid, Issa Pressman share sweet moments at fashion event

vuukle comment

JADINE

JAMES REID

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ben&Ben launches concept store Liwanag House
2 days ago

Ben&Ben launches concept store Liwanag House

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Local band Ben&Ben officially launched the concept store Liwanag House dedicated to its growing fanbase.
Music
fbtw
SB19 teases Apl.de.ap collaboration, documentary film release
5 days ago

SB19 teases Apl.de.ap collaboration, documentary film release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Co-presented by GCash, the Araneta Coliseum turned into a blue ocean of lights for the quintet SB19 as the P-pop group culminated...
Music
fbtw
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 2016 video assaulting singer Cassie surfaces
5 days ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 2016 video assaulting singer Cassie surfaces

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Disturbing surveillance video published Friday shows Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra...
Music
fbtw
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter cancels Philippine shows
6 days ago

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter cancels Philippine shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter will longer stage his Philippine concerts this month "due to unforeseen ci...
Music
fbtw
Paul McCartney becomes UK's first billionaire musician
6 days ago

Paul McCartney becomes UK's first billionaire musician

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Paul McCartney's fortune was boosted by "strong touring, a valuable back catalogue, and even a little help from Beyoncé," who...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with