British pop singer Anne-Marie to return to Manila this year

MANILA, Philippines — British pop singer Anne-Marie is coming back to the Philippines as part of her "Live in Asia" tour.

Manila is the third city on the tour, which will begin with Tokyo and Osaka in Japan. After her Philippine stop, Anne-Marie will head to Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Manila leg of Anne-Marie's tour will be on September 28 in Podium Hall in Mandaluyong.

General selling of tickets will begin on May 24 at 12 noon.

Anne-Marie's first Philippine concert was in September 2022 in New Frontier Theater for her "Dysfunctional" tour when she promoted her first two albums, "Speak Your Mind" and "Therapy." The singer has since released her third album "Unhealthy."

She is best known for her songs "2002," "Rockabye" with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul, "Friends" with Marshmello, "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with David Guetta and Coi Leray, "Alarm," "Ciao Adios," and a cover of "Rewrite the Stars" from "The Greatest Showman."

