SB19 to headline Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 happening on April 20

SB19, known for hits like Gento and Mapa, is the newest member of Xiaomi’s #TeamRedmiNote.

MANILA, Philippines — Are you ready to experience your iconic moment? The Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 is officially happening on April 20 at MOA By the Bay, with special musical guest SB19 to deliver an explosive performance.

The yearly Xiaomi Fan Festival is a celebration of Xiaomi’s anniversary, and also the tech brand’s way of showing its gratitude for its fans’ unwavering support. This year’s festival will be an immersive event that will exude energy and excitement to captivate the Xiaomi community.

It will also debut the limited-edition fan collectible, the Xiaomi Fan Festival Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G, which comes in Mystic Gray and the XFF logo embossed on the case.

Electrifying local acts

SB19 will be headlining the Xiaomi Fan Festival concert. The P-pop group, known for hits like Gento and Mapa, is the newest member of Xiaomi’s #TeamRedmiNote. They bring with them an infectious energy that Xiaomi fans and A’TINs won’t get enough of.

“We are really happy to be part of the Xiaomi’s #TeamRedmiNote and thankful kaming SB19 dahil may mobile phone brand na nagtiwala sa amin na maging partner nila,” SB19 said.

“Maganda 'yung Redmi Note 13 for us and sa fans namin kasi alam natin na napapadalas ang mga events ng SB19, including the Xiaomi Fan Festival, so kailangan talaga ng reliable phone to take videos and pictures.”

Joining SB19 are local performers including Juan Caoile, Demi, Alisson Shore, Arthur Miguel, Nateman, P4blo and Seann Jefferson. Their performances will be the cherry on top of the iconic festival, which aims to bring together Xiaomi fans through their love of music.

Experiential zones and activities

The Xiaomi Fan Festival isn’t complete without experiential zones. Attendees can check out Xiaomi’s latest smartphones, such as the Redmi Note 13 Series and Xiaomi 14 Series, at the Pop-up Showroom.

They can also show off their creativity at the giant Color Me Iconic art installation and the interactive Photo Wall. The festival will also feature fun games and raffle draws, where fans can get the chance to win special prizes from Xiaomi.

Like and follow Xiaomi Philippines’ Facebook page for information on how to join the Xiaomi Fan Festival concert and other updates. Visit the Xiaomi Fan Festival website as well to check out promos and deals.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Xiaomi. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.