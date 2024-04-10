^

Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 6:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — Star Music has announced the postponement of Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert "Reimagined."

In a statement released on social media, Star Music said that it was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we would like to announce that Janella Salvador's concert originally scheduled for April 19 at the New Frontier Theater will be postponed," it said.  

"Ticket holders are encouraged to keep their tickets for the rescheduled date or seek refunds through Ticketnet. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," it added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Janella recently renewed her contract with ABS-CBN. 

 

She made her debut on the 2012 morning drama "Be Careful With My Heart."

Janella said that she wanted to focus on her music this year. 

"I want to make it a point that my music doesn't disappear, 'cause it's really a part of me. It's actually where I started," she said. 

"Before I even fell in love with acting, music talaga 'yung No. 1 ko. I've been singing since I was three, so hindi pwedeng mawala sa akin 'yun," she added.

