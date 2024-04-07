Janella Salvador thankful for fans' backing after viral 'It's Showtime' guesting

MANILA, Philippines — Janella Salvador appreciated her fans' gestures and show of support after several online users found her remark on "It's Showtime" as "rude."

Janella appeared as a guest earlier this week on the popular noontime show with her Thai leading man Win Metawin for the promotion of their movie "Under Parallel Skies." She was also promoting her upcoming 10th anniversary concert.

She was asked by host Kim Chiu to "sample" or, in this case, sing a few lines from her song.

Janella begged off, citing she is not in the condition to sing because her voice is hoarse or "paos."

"Medyo paos ako today. Kayo na lang," said Janella.

On Friday, Janella thanked her fans on X, formerly Twitter, for understanding her.

Without citing the incident, she wrote, "Oh wow. I’ve been meaning to explain myself because the last thing i would ever want is to appear rude or disrespectful… and here I am being met with so much love and comfort upon opening this app. Thank you. It makes me happy to know that there are many people out there who know my heart and what i stand for."

In another post, she said that she has "personally apologized" for "unintentionally offending someone." Janella added that people should not drag her son into the issue.

"And just to be clear, I have personally apologized for unintentionally offending someone but not for setting a valid boundary. If you twist my words that’s on you. I will always be assertive but never disrespectful. If you can’t tell the difference and find something wrong with that, then you’re a people pleaser and again… that’s on you.

"Don’t you dare try and involve my son. The way most of y’all are boomers too. Embarrassing," Janella wrote.

JANELLA SALVADOR DISRESPECTFUL?



I don't know what you guys found disrespectful about this one. She clearly stated na "paos" siya and not in her best condition to give us a heartfelt performance.



So let's all respect that, not every Declined Request equals Disrespect. Let's all… pic.twitter.com/B7zROwYfe6 — Bb. | $BLOCK ???? | $PARAM ????| $BUBBLE ???? | $TRIP ???? (@iscbnz) April 5, 2024

