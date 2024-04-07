^

Entertainment

Janella Salvador thankful for fans' backing after viral 'It's Showtime' guesting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 11:58am
Janella Salvador thankful for fans' backing after viral 'It's Showtime' guesting
Janella Salvador
ABS-CBN via Janella Salvador's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Janella Salvador appreciated her fans' gestures and show of support after several online users found her remark on "It's Showtime" as "rude." 

Janella appeared as a guest earlier this week on the popular noontime show with her Thai leading man Win Metawin for the promotion of their movie "Under Parallel Skies." She was also promoting her upcoming 10th anniversary concert. 

She was asked by host Kim Chiu to "sample" or, in this case, sing a few lines from her song. 

Janella begged off, citing she is not in the condition to sing because her voice is hoarse or "paos." 

"Medyo paos ako today. Kayo na lang," said Janella. 

On Friday, Janella thanked her fans on X, formerly Twitter, for understanding her. 

Without citing the incident, she wrote, "Oh wow. I’ve been meaning to explain myself because the last thing i would ever want is to appear rude or disrespectful… and here I am being met with so much love and comfort upon opening this app. Thank you. It makes me happy to know that there are many people out there who know my heart and what i stand for." 

In another post, she said that she has "personally apologized" for "unintentionally offending someone." Janella added that people should not drag her son into the issue. 

"And just to be clear, I have personally apologized for unintentionally offending someone but not for setting a valid boundary. If you twist my words that’s on you. I will always be assertive but never disrespectful. If you can’t tell the difference and find something wrong with that, then you’re a people pleaser and again… that’s on you.

"Don’t you dare try and involve my son. The way most of y’all are boomers too. Embarrassing," Janella wrote. 

RELATED: Janella Salvador, Win Metawin did intimacy workshops before shooting new film

vuukle comment

JANELLA SALVADOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pinakamatinding plot twist': 'It's Showtime' stages explosive number in GMA debut

'Pinakamatinding plot twist': 'It's Showtime' stages explosive number in GMA debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" made an explosive debut on GMA Network with all of its main hosts contributing to an...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee chooses 'Papa P lookalike' on 'It's Showtime' dating search

Michelle Dee chooses 'Papa P lookalike' on 'It's Showtime' dating search

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee picked a man who strikingly resembles actor Piolo Pascual when she guested...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hanggang ngayon nananalo pa rin ako': Vice Ganda's powerful monologue on GMA 'Showtime' debut

'Hanggang ngayon nananalo pa rin ako': Vice Ganda's powerful monologue on GMA 'Showtime' debut

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Vice Ganda celebrated his birthday with a moving monologue that details his humble beginnings to his current success as one...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Encantadia' cast reunited: 'Showtime' hosts, GMA-7 stars share stage

'Encantadia' cast reunited: 'Showtime' hosts, GMA-7 stars share stage

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
It was a sight to see "It's Showtime" hosts pairing up with GMA-7 stars on the "Karaokids" segment of the popular noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis guests on '24 Oras,' bares 'It's Showtime pasabog' on 1st GMA-7 airing

Anne Curtis guests on '24 Oras,' bares 'It's Showtime pasabog' on 1st GMA-7 airing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Anne Curtis joined regular "Chika Minute" presenter Iya Villania where they talked about motherhood, her family's recent trip...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano ready for another baby

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano ready for another baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola admitted she is prepared to have a second baby with husband and fellow actor Luis Manzano.
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee, mom Melanie Marquez join 'It's Showtime' dating segment

Michelle Dee, mom Melanie Marquez join 'It's Showtime' dating segment

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The GMA Network debut of "It's Showtime" became especially more memorable following the participation of reigning Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney delays live-action 'Moana,' sets 2026 release for 'Toy Story 5,' 'Mandalorian'

Disney delays live-action 'Moana,' sets 2026 release for 'Toy Story 5,' 'Mandalorian'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney revealed changes in its movie release calendar involving some of its biggest properties, promising a blockbuster...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover

'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney praised fellow artist Beyonce's cover of the Beatles' "Blackbird," which is included in her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with