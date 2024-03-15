WATCH: Janet Jackson performs collab with Michael Jackson 'Scream' at Manila 2024 concert

MANILA, Philippines — "Scream" is a casting coup of sorts when it comes to music history, all because it features pop superstar and music legend Michael Jackson and his sister Janet Jackson.

Thus, when it was released in 1995 as part of Michael's ninth album with a music video, it was instantly a hit.

Janet indulged her fans who trooped to the Smart Araneta Coliseum to watch her one-night only concert last March 13 as presented by Live Nation Philippines.

"Scream" was among the songs she performed with four of her backup dancers in the only Southeast Asian leg of her ongoing "Together Again" tour.

Her age belie her dancing skills as she sang the duet with her older brother's voice and their music video playing on the giant LED screens put up in the concert venue.

Watch as Janet enthralled Manila anew with her "Scream" number. — Video by Bernard Decloedt, editing by Martin Ramos

