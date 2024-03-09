^

Jack Black releases Tenacious D cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 10:51am
Jack Black at New York Comic Con 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jack Black dropped a full cover of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" by his band Tenacious D, recorded for the fourth and latest installment of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise.

Tenacious D composed of Black and music partner Kyle Gass went viral last week for performing a portion of Spears' hit song, also releasing a minute-and-a-half-long music video shot at the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles.

Black is wearing a black-and-white suit inspired by his panda character Po while Gass' outfit is inspire by the snow leopard Tai Lung voiced by Ian McShane.

Also appearing in the music video are Black's co-stars Awkwafina (Zhen), James Hong (Mr. Ping), Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), Ke Huy Quan (Han) and Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu).

In true Black and Tenacious D fashion, Spears' song with pop origins is given an entertaining rock spin. During the bridge Black instead hilariously sings "hit me baby, but not too hard."

Tenacious D's cover of "...Baby One More Time" — fully available on Spotify — plays over the credits of  "Kung Fu Panda 4" currently out in cinemas globally.

The film sees Po finding his successor as the Dragon Warrior to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace but a threat arises in The Chameleon (voiced by Viola Davis), who seeks the power to re-summon vanquished individuals from the spirit realm. — Video from Tenacious D's YouTube channel

