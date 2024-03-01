Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this March 2024

Clockwise: "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," "My Name is Loh Kiwan," "Kung Fu Panda 4," and stand-up comedian Red Ollero

MANILA, Philippines — 2024 is finally settling into place, and so are the wide variety of movies and television shows heading to Philippine shores.

With blockbuster franchises returning, Korean content galore, and loads of series on streaming, March definitely looks to be more than promising.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming:

Cinemas

"Kung Fu Panda 4" (March 6)

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Starring Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Ke Huy Quan, and Ian McShane

Synopsis: Po must find his successor as the Dragon Warrior to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace but a threat arises in The Chameleon, who seeks the power to re-summon vanquished individuals from the spirit realm.

"The Color Purple" (March 6)

Directed by Blitz Bazawule

Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and Colman Domingo

Synopsis: The film adaptation of the musical based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel about Celie, an African American woman living in the 1900s American South.

"A Glimpse of Forever" (March 6)

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Starring Jasmine-Curtis Smith, Diego Loyzaga, and Jerome Ponce

Synopsis: A woman in the near future tries out a "virtual dating studio" called ForeVR where clients choose what kind of virtual person they want to date.

"Apo Hapon: A Love Story" (March 6)

Directed by Joel Lamangan

Starring JC de Vera, Lianne Valentino, and Sakura Akiyoshi

Synopsis: A Japanese blogger travels to Benguet with a native historian in order to find out what happened to her great-grandfather, an Imperial Japanese soldier who deserted the army and spent half a century living among the Igorot people.

"Bob Marley: One Love" (March 13)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton

Synopsis: A biopic about legendary singer-songwriter Bob Marley using his music to try to bring peace against the warring factions in Jamaica, in addition to the challenges and struggles he faced in his career and in his life.

"3 Days 2 Nights in Poblacion" (March 13)

Directed by RC Delos Reyes

Starring Jasmine-Curtis Smith, Barbie Imperial, JM de Guzman, Kakai Bautista, Mercedes Cabral, and Lady Morgana

Synopsis: Best friends from a provincial town who've grown up finally reunite in Metro Manila and to make up for lost time, they decide to spend a weekend in the party streets of Poblacion in Makati.

"Spy X Family: Code White" (March 13)

Directed by Takashi Katagiri

Starring Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, and Saori Hayami

Synopsis: As Loid progresses on his mission, Operation Strix, he takes his family on a mission with him under the guise of a fun winter holiday. Anya mistakenly entangles herself in a dangerous series of events that threaten world peace.

"Exhuma" (March 20)

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

Starring Choi Min-Shik, Yoo Hae-Jin, Kim Go-Eun, and Lee Do-Hyun

Synopsis: A wealthy family uncovers something darker as they try to cast out the paranormal forces in their home. What they thought would be relief as the hired shamans perform an exhumation to appease the haunting force, turns out to be the start of their nightmare.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (March 30)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Starring Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Rachel House, and Brian Tyree Henry

Synopsis: Godzilla and Kong face off against an ancient threat buried deep in the planet, that can potentially render life on earth extinct.

Netflix

"My Name is Loh Kiwan" (March 1)

Directed by Kim Hee-jin

Starring Song Joong-ki, Choi Sung-eun, Lee Il-hwa, Lee Sang-hee, Seo Hyun-woo, Kim Sung-ryung, and Jo Han-chul

Synopsis: A defector from North Korea arrives in Belgium attempting to be approved as a refugee.

"Spaceman" (March 1)

Directed by Johan Renck

Starring Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini

Synopsis: Based on Jaroslav Kalfa?'s 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia," an astronaut sent to the edge of the solar system to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces and turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together — a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

"The Gentlemen" (March 7)

Created by Guy Ritchie

Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, Vinnie Jones, and Ray Winstone

Synopsis: A spin-off show of the 2019 movie of the same name where a man learns the land he inherited from his father has become part of a cannabis baron's weed-growing empire.

"Damsel" (March 8)

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Synopsis: A dutiful, sheltered young noblewoman agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that his family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt. Trapped in the cave of a fearsome dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

"Queen of Tears" (March 9)

Directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won

Starring Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin

Synopsis: A Kdrama on the dizzying crisis and miraculous rebirth of love between a department store director who is a third generation chaebol and her husband, a lawyer and the company's legal director.

"Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie" (March 14)

Starring Red Ollero

Synopsis: A recording of Filipino stand-up comedian Red Ollero's three sold-out performances at San Juan's Teatrino Promenade.

"Chicken Nugget" (March 15)

Directed by Lee Byeong-heon

Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Kim Yoo-jung, and Hoyeon Jung

Synopsis: Based on the webtoon of the same name, a man attempts to recover his daughter who entered a mysterious machine and was turned into a chicken nugget with help of a man who has a crush on her.

"Irish Wish" (March 15)

Directed by Janeen Damian

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speelers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jan Seymour

Synopsis: Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's Ireland wedding to the love of her life, but after a spontaneous wish for true love is she finds herself as the bride-to-be.

"3 Body Problem" (March 21)

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo

Starring Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce

Synopsis: A show based on the book series of the same name by Liu Cixin about an astrophysicist conscripted by the military and sent to a secret radar base in a remote region, where a decision she makes echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day, forcing them to face humanity's greatest threat.

"The Beautiful Game" (March 29)

Directed by Thea Sharrock

Starring Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward, and Valeria Golino

Synopsis: A squad of English homeless footballers led by their coach to compete at the global annual football tournament, the Homeless World Cup.

Disney+

"Wonderful World" (March 1)

Directed by Yi Seungyoung

Starring Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, Im Se-mi, Jin Geon-woo, and Yang Hye-ji

Synopsis: A successful psychology professor and writer sees her successful life comes crashing down following the death of her son. Driven into depression following the failure of the legal system, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

