WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing 'Lovebug,' 'Burnin' Up' at Manila 2024 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 9:35am
The Jonas Brothers performing at their first tour stop for 2024 in Manila on February 22, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Jonas Brothers were back in Manila after over a decade to play several of their best songs throughout the years.

The band's February 22 concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, one of the same venues the brothers performed in during their last visit back in 2012, was the Jonas Brothers' first tour stop in 2024.

The ongoing tour is in celebration of the band's five albums, going as far back as the eponymous album from 2007.

Those include early hits "S.O.S," "Hold On," "That's Just The Way We Roll," "When You Look Me In The Eyes" and "Year 3000."

Some other popular songs the Jonas Brothers performed were "Lovebug," "Burnin' Up" and "Fly With Me," while among the newer tracks include "Sucker," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Walls" and "Leave Before You Love Me."

Watch the snippets below of the Jonas Brothers' Manila 2024 concert:

RELATED: 'Manila we love you!': Jonas Brothers enjoy Pinoy food, perform hits at 2024 concert

