'Manila we love you!': Jonas Brothers enjoy Pinoy food, perform hits at 2024 concert

The Jonas Brothers performing at their first tour stop for 2024 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Fans were speechless, over the edge, and breathless seeing the Jonas Brothers back in the Philippines to play several of their best songs throughout the years.

Last night, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas took over the Mall of Asia Arena, one of the same venues the brothers performed in during their last visit back in 2012.

The Jonas Brothers kicked the night off with "What a Man Gotta Do," then Nick laid the groundwork for the concert, "It's so good to be back! We're here to celebrate five albums."

The band went straight into hits from their namesake debut album with "S.O.S," "Hold On," "Goodnight and Goodbye," and "That's Just The Way We Roll."

"I said Manila!" Joe yelled. "It's been way too long. We're so excited for tonight, we're just getting started."

Following a medley of "Still In Love With You," "Australia," "Hollywood," "Just Friends," and "Games," Joe shared how they earlier went exploring the city and had some great food, "I have to say, we have to come back sooner."

The brothers then recalled being in their hotel lobby earlier and hearing arguably their most popular song on the piano, "When You Look Me In The Eyes," which the band performed as the screens blared in black-and-white much like the song's music video.

The crowd roared as the brothers performed their cover of "Year 3000" followed by some of their newer songs "Summer Baby" and "Vacation Eyes" — Nick and Joe each took turns walking on the catwalk during the latter.

Joe teased about "mixing things up," and to the audience's delight, the band performed their songs from the "Camp Rock" films, namely "Gotta Find You," "Introducing Me," and "Play My Music."

Right after, the Jonas Brothers went into a medley of songs from their 2008 album "A Little Bit Longer" with "BB Good," "Shelf," "Got Me Going Crazy," "Video Girl," "One Man Show," "Pushin' Me Away," and "Tonight."

The Mall of Arena crowd happily sang the choruses for "Lovebug" and "Burnin' Up," even singing the rap portion of the latter which was famously done by Big Rob.

The band performed two newer songs again — "Waffle House" and "Montana Sky" — before shifting to their 2009 album "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" starting with "Fly With Me."

Nick noted that the Manila concert was the band's first tour stop for 2024, then welcomed all old and new fans to join the family.

The "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" medley is composed of "Hey Baby," "Poison Ivy," "Much Better," "World War III," "Don't Speak," "What Did I Do To Your Heart," and "Paranoid," where Joe snapped a few photos with a fan's disposable camera.

Nick then performed a solo of his hit single "Jealous" followed by Joe performing "Cake by the Ocean" by his former band DNCE, formed during the Jonas Brothers' short hiatus.

During "Walls," the brothers were hidden in silhouttes because of an intense backlight so the crowd pulled out their phones with their flashlights open.

The Jonas Brothers then went into a medley from 2019's "Happiness Begins" — "Comeback," "Rollercoaster," and "Strangers" — which was the album they released after getting back together.

During "Strangers," Joe picked up a placard of his face from a fan who had written "Draw my next tattoo?." It took a while for Joe to think of a drawing before returning it to the fan.

The band finished the album with "I Believe," "Only Human," and "Sucker," after which Nick exclaimed, "You've been incredible tonight!"

Joe, Nick, and Kevin finished with "Leave Before You Love Me," introducing each member of the band before racing to each part of the stage to say their farewells to the Manila crowd.

After Manila, the Jonas Brothers will head to Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, around South America and Mexico, then finish their tour around Europe.

