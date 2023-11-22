Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco to rock Rakrakan Festival this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco are set to headline Rakrakan Festival 2023 in SMDC Festival Grounds, Parañaque City on November 25 and 26.

Rico will lead Day 1 of the event that also features artists such as December Avenue, Sugarcane, Munimuni, Orange and Lemons, Kiyo, Kjwan, Nobita, Razorback, Saydie, Skychurch, Galaw Tao, Autotelic, Barbie Almalbis, CHNDTR, Better Days, Mizael, Kiss N Tell and more.

Ely, meanwhile, will lead Day 2 alongside Juan Karlos, Zild, Blaster, Unique, Dilaw, Mayonnaise, Valley of Chrome, Greyhoundz, Typecast, Chicosci, Bandang Lapis, Chocolate Factory, The Chongkeys, Brownman Revival, Pedicab and more.

With three main stages — Peace, Center and Mosh — and additional mini stages for busking, Manila Wrestling Federation and Sunugan battles, Musiklaban audition and cosplay, the festival promises a unique and immersive experience, showcasing a variety of music genres and talents and providing a platform for rising artists to shine.

“The Rakrakan Festival is not all about rock music but definitely about OPM music itself,” said Mary Lei Bautista, business development manager of the festival.

The Last Rakrakan Festival will also offer diverse activities, including a car show, skate clinic, street art competition, carnival games, and a food and merch bazaar.

“We’re doing a festival and not just a concert,” said Benjie Estanislao, the director of the festival.

