The Last Rakrakan Festival unveils final lineup with return of Ely Buendia to SMDC Festival Grounds

Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 4:58pm
The Last Rakrakan Festival unveils final lineup with return of Ely Buendia to SMDC Festival Grounds
Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic moment, as it’s your last opportunity to be a part of the Rakrakan Festival.
MANILA, Philippines — The Last Rakrakan Festival, scheduled for November 25 and 26 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, proudly announces the complete lineup for this year’s event, featuring Ely Buendia on Day 2.

This marks the return of a legendary rock icon to the SMDC Festival Grounds where he last appeared for the Eraserheads reunion concert in December 2022. 

The newly revealed band lineup batches showcase a stellar selection of renowned artists, emerging talent and beloved fan favorites.

Other performers include Juan Karlos, Sandwich, Dilaw, Mrld, Zild, Unique, Blaster, Adie, Banda Ni Kleggy, Gracenote, 6 Cyclemind, Kean Cipriano, Magnus Haven, Alex Bruce, Shanni, Wilabaliw, Maryzark, Rob Deniel, Omar Baliw, Days Of January, Valley Of Chrome, Tonkpils (Slipknot Tribute Band) Feat. John Borja, Greyhoundz, Typecast, Chicosci, Mayonnaise, 123 Pikit, Even, Basti Artadi, Imago, We Got, Pedicab, Lion & The Scouts, The Chongkeys, Brownman Revival, Chocolate Factory, One Click Straight,This Band,Eloisa, Calle Onse, Abu, Red Santiago, Piranha, Anthem For Maria, Indio, Fridge, Abcd, Seasick, Hoodlum, Jah Dela Cruz, Agaw Agimat, Row Keys, Sumo Wrestling, Happy 3 Friends, Yun, Red Light Go, Jem, Hey June, Written By The Stars, Jr Oca Experience, Alyson, Ultimate Ube, Pinkmen, Sagip Adik Foundation, Sunflower Project, Fragments , Tng, Brickcity, Sigaw Pilipinas, We The Dying, Shotgun Combo, Insekto Pares, Godzila Vs Tokyo, Imbue No Kudos, Lilith, Tubero, Snakefight, Atthismo. Sucketseven, Arcadia, P.O.T and more!

Day 1, meanwhile, will have Rico Blanco, December Avenue, Nobita, Bandang Lapis, Sud, Almost, Just Hush, Kiyo, Tanya Markova, Orange And Lemons, Ron Henley, Syd Hartha, Marko Rudio, Munimuni, Sugarcane, Join The Club, Barbie Almalbis, Similar Sky, Carissa, Zae, Kjwan, Saydie, Razorback, Siakol, Wuds, John Borja & Radical Faith, The Youth, Skychurch, Galaw Tao, Rinn, Hilera, Mojofly, False Contender, Autotelic, Mt. Lewis, Benny Bunny Band, Awi Columna, Sunday Special, Nevertheless, Off To Neverland, Insolitvde, Skoolservice, Nemic, Hunyo, Eskalera, Paint It Black, Olkisrotom, Criminal Cinema, The Mox, The Knobs, Bob, The Mny, Mom's Cake, Android-18, Forgetting69, Jana Garcia, Hey Moonshine, Collie Herb, Vjosh Tribe, Mizael, Kiss N Tell, The Vowels They Orbit, Better Days, Helena, Chndtr, Ethan Loukas, Angelo Garcia, Beat Per Machine, Fugu Musk, Agos, Whiz, Iscariot, Fherrond, Blackstone, Conspiracy, Subculture, Concrete Sam, Piledriver, Similar/Intents, Orca, Sin, Badburn, Disciple Blitz, Vie, Bonifacio Republic, Dionne and more!

Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic moment, as it’s your last opportunity to be a part of the Rakrakan Festival. Join us in a heartfelt farewell, making it an unforgettable event in the history of Original Pinoy Music.

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as we countdown to The Last Rakrakan Festival.

Tickets for The Last Rakrakan Festival are available via the following platforms: SMtickets website, also available at all SM Ticket outlets nationwide, Beetzee (Gcash & Maya), Lazada and Shopee. Additional SM Ticket charges apply.

 

For more details and ticket purchases, visit the official festival website.

