Pale Waves, The Band Camino to perform at Bobapalooza 2024

MANILA, Philippines — International bands Pale Waves and The Band Camino are coming to the Philippines for the first time to perform at the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival in February 2024.

Bobapalooza revealed the list of performers for the two-day event to be held in Filinvest, Alabang.

Pale Waves will be performing in the Day 1 together with another international act, a surprise local headliner, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, One Click Straight, Autotelic, Nobita, Join The Club, Syd Hartha, The Sundown, Project Romeo, Halina, Shanni, Moontide and Crazymoon.

"Manila, we can’t wait to come and play for u for the first time ever at Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival," Pale Waves wrote on their Facebook page.

The Band Camino will be performing in the Day 2 together with another international act, a surprise local headliner, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt, The Mox and Inside City.

"Filipinos have been begging them to come play in the Philippines for years. So, when we were curating the lineup, we really eyed for these two bands who have never been in the Philippines before, but has a massive fanbase. And we are so happy and grateful that they said yes," Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea told Philstar.com.

There will also be a live art session that features Egg Fiasco, Blic, Distort Monsters, SYN.TOO, Mimaaaaaaw, CHNO and Isad Diwa.

