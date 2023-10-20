Ed Sheeran returning to Manila for '+ - = ÷ x' tour

MANILA, Philippines — Bad habits are leading Ed Sheeran back to the Philippines.

The British singer-songwriter is visiting Manila for the first time in four years as he brings his sprawling "+ - = ÷ x" or "Mathematics" tour around Asia next year.

Ed's Manila stop will be in SMDC Festival Grounds on March 9, with fellow British artist and "Britain's Got Talent" alumnus Calum Scott as a special guest across the Asia tour.

Other Asia stops are two Japanese cities, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India — Manila will actually be Ed's penultimate Asia stop before performing in Mumbai the following week.

This will be Ed's third visit to the Philippines having previously performed in 2015 and 2018.

Ed Sheeran is bringing + - = ÷ x Tour to Manila on March 9, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds!



Tickets on sale October 26 (12nn) at https://t.co/QSNSen8DX0 and https://t.co/acTZcWszLf pic.twitter.com/8sM16HL3Nm — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) October 20, 2023

Earlier this year, Ed released two albums — "-" or "Subtract" and "Autumn Variations" — and the documentary series about his life "The Sum of it All" on a streaming platform.

"Subtract" featured the single "Eyes Closed" while "Autumn Variations" is composed of tracks inspired by the changing moment in his and his friends' lives.

The singer has been performing on the tour hits from his previous albums including "Thinking Out Loud," "The A Team," "Shape of You," "Give Me Love," "Photograph," "Perfect," "Castle on a Hill," "Galway Girl," "Sing," "Afterglow," "Bad Habits," and "Shivers."

Tickets for the "+ - = ÷ x" Manila concert will go on sale on October 26 at ovationtickets.com and smtickets.com.

