^

Music

Ed Sheeran returning to Manila for '+ - = ÷ x' tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 12:53pm
Ed Sheeran returning to Manila for '+ - = Ã· x' tour
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Bad habits are leading Ed Sheeran back to the Philippines.

The British singer-songwriter is visiting Manila for the first time in four years as he brings his sprawling "+ - = ÷ x" or "Mathematics" tour around Asia next year.

Ed's Manila stop will be in SMDC Festival Grounds on March 9, with fellow British artist and "Britain's Got Talent" alumnus Calum Scott as a special guest across the Asia tour.

Other Asia stops are two Japanese cities, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India — Manila will actually be Ed's penultimate Asia stop before performing in Mumbai the following week.

This will be Ed's third visit to the Philippines having previously performed in 2015 and 2018.

Earlier this year, Ed released two albums — "-" or "Subtract" and "Autumn Variations" — and the documentary series about his life "The Sum of it All" on a streaming platform.

"Subtract" featured the single "Eyes Closed" while "Autumn Variations" is composed of tracks inspired by the changing moment in his and his friends' lives.

The singer has been performing on the tour hits from his previous albums including "Thinking Out Loud," "The A Team," "Shape of You," "Give Me Love," "Photograph," "Perfect," "Castle on a Hill," "Galway Girl," "Sing," "Afterglow," "Bad Habits," and "Shivers."

Tickets for the "+ - = ÷ x" Manila concert will go on sale on October 26 at ovationtickets.com and smtickets.com.

RELATED: 'Ginger hair, really short': Ed Sheeran shares struggles in four-part docuseries ahead of new album

vuukle comment

ED SHEERAN

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral
22 hours ago

'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Videos of Francis Magalona's alleged daughter Gaile Francesca or "Cheska" performing songs by the late rapper began...
Music
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros to attend Asian Artist Awards
1 day ago

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros to attend Asian Artist Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, as well as comedienne Melai Cantiveros, will attend the 2023 Asia Artist...
Music
fbtw
'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter
2 days ago

'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users shared mixed reactions over the recent revelation that the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona allegedly...
Music
fbtw
Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue beginning 'Greatest Duets' concert series with Broadway hits
Exclusive
2 days ago

Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue beginning 'Greatest Duets' concert series with Broadway hits

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Musical artists and real-life couple Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue are launching a new concert series under their own production...
Music
fbtw
Ylona Garcia, 88rising collaborate for G-Shock 40th anniversary
2 days ago

Ylona Garcia, 88rising collaborate for G-Shock 40th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Japanese electronics company Casio is marking the 40th anniversary of its signature watch line G-Shock, and to celebrate the...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with