Kamikazee's Jay Contreras 'chooses love' after kicked out from Sorsogon concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 1:55pm
OPM band Kamikazee
Kamikazee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jay Contreras, the lead vocalist of Kamikazee, has given out a cryptic message following an incident in Sorsogon involving the Filipino rock band.

Earlier this week, Kamikazee were expected to perform at the Kasanggayahan Festival in Casiguran, Sorsogon but were sent home by Governor Edwin Hamor due to alleged bad attitude.

"Sana na naintindihan niyo. Hindi ko gusto to. Kaso sinabi ko nga, may attitude. Hindi na 'yan makakabalik sa Sorsogon, maniwala kayo sa akin," Hamor said in a viral video. "Inuulit ko, hindi tayo puwedeng bastusin, ang mga taga-Sorsogon. Pinipilit ko na itaas ang dignidad ng bawat Sorsoganon, pero huwag ganu'n. Huwag ganu’n na tayo'y bastusin. Okay?"

According to a "24 Oras" report, Hamor was enraged after Kamikazee declined to take a picture in Sorsogon's Thousands Light Roses despite other bands Imago and I Belong To The Zoo obliging to take photos in the tourist attraction.

Shortly after the issue circulated online, Contreras posted three black-and-white images of himself on Instagram.

Two of the photos bore the caption "Choose love" while the remaining one had Contreras saying "I choose love."

Contreras' ex-wife Sarah commented on the third photo with two emojis — a woman bowing and thumbs-up — while host-anchor Kim Atienza commented, "Hahahaha dapat lang" and the hashtag #whenyouknowyouknow.

Kamikazee is originally composed of Contreras, Jomal Linao, Led Zeppelin Tuyay, Puto Astete, and Bords Burdeos, with new additions Jian Lubiano and Mikki Jill plus touring members Macoy Estacio and Sep Roño.

The band is best known for its songs "Narda," "Chiksilog," "Martyr Nyebera," "Halik," "Huling Sayaw" feat. Kyla, and a cover of APO Hiking Society's "Doo Bidoo." — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

