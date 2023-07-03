Taylor Swift shows fast wit in reply to her Ohio stage malfunction

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop superstar Taylor Swift has shown that her reputation precedes her as she showed her knack for wordplay in a reply to a viral video that seemingly shows a malfunction on the first night of her "The Eras Tour" in Cincinnati, Ohio last June 30.

The video showed Swift posturing atop the stage after singing “Look What You Made Me Do.” She walks a few feet away on top of what was supposed to be a trap door that would lead her to her next costume change.

When it did not open after she stomped her feet, Swift ran as fast as she could toward the backstage, even leaving behind her back-up dancers.

"Still swift af boi," Swift replied on the viral video's comments section.

The American singer-songwriter is currently on tour in the United States for "The Eras Tour."

She has recently added new dates to her world tour, and it includes two Asian cities, Japan and Singapore.

