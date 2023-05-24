Taylor Swift fans petition for 'Eras Tour' Manila stop in mall drag performance

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Swifties are sending out a loud and clear message: Bring the "Eras Tour" to Manila.

Pinoy fans of Taylor Swift swarmed a mall in Quezon City last May 21 to watch a drag queen and renowned impersonator of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter named Taylor Sheesh who did lip-sync performances of the songs Swift is currently doing on her ongoing tour.

The show was part of an ongoing effort by fan group Swifties Philippines to convince Taylor to include Manila in one of her stops for the "Eras Tour" celebrating her past works. An initial show was staged last March at a Parañaque mall.

YES. I DID THE ERAS TOUR. I PERFORMED FOR ALMOST 1 HOUR AND 24 MINS. YEP, I'M THAT SWIFTIE. ????????????????????? https://t.co/rUALN2kY5P — Mac (Taylor's Version) (@heymacyou) May 22, 2023

As of writing, Swift only has concert dates for cities across the United States until August. International dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Sheesh's performance lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half including costume changes, prop guitars, and back-up dancers with songs like "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Back to December," "Lover" and "All Too Well."

For comparison, Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts often hit the three-hour mark because of a ten-act setlist consisting of over 40 tracks.

Swift last performed in the Philippines in 2014 for her "Red" tour, which was the latest album she re-recorded ahead of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" which drops this July as she had announced during one of her recent concerts.

