^

On the Radar

Taylor Swift fans petition for 'Eras Tour' Manila stop in mall drag performance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 5:31pm
Taylor Swift fans petition for 'Eras Tour' Manila stop in mall drag performance
Drag queen Taylor Sheesh performing in front of hundreds of Filipino Swifties
Facebook / Ayala Malls Trinoma

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Swifties are sending out a loud and clear message: Bring the "Eras Tour" to Manila.

Pinoy fans of Taylor Swift swarmed a mall in Quezon City last May 21 to watch a drag queen and renowned impersonator of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter named Taylor Sheesh who did lip-sync performances of the songs Swift is currently doing on her ongoing tour.

The show was part of an ongoing effort by fan group Swifties Philippines to convince Taylor to include Manila in one of her stops for the "Eras Tour" celebrating her past works. An initial show was staged last March at a Parañaque mall.

As of writing, Swift only has concert dates for cities across the United States until August. International dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Sheesh's performance lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half including costume changes, prop guitars, and back-up dancers with songs like "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Back to December," "Lover" and "All Too Well."

For comparison, Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts often hit the three-hour mark because of a ten-act setlist consisting of over 40 tracks.

Swift last performed in the Philippines in 2014 for her "Red" tour, which was the latest album she re-recorded ahead of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" which drops this July as she had announced during one of her recent concerts.

RELATED: Taylor Swift dances Pinoy choreography at 'Eras Tour' concert

DRAG SHOW

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Your journey to forever at Grand Hyatt Manila: Introducing all-in-one wedding service
Sponsored
8 hours ago

Your journey to forever at Grand Hyatt Manila: Introducing all-in-one wedding service

By Euden Valdez | 8 hours ago
Introducing Grand Weddings, the hotel’s signature, all-in-one wedding event service, that promises to remove the burden...
On the Radar
fbtw
Going to Boracay? Here&rsquo;s what healthy people are doing on the island now
Sponsored
1 day ago

Going to Boracay? Here’s what healthy people are doing on the island now

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Sharing the islanders’ commitment to purposeful summers is Sun Life Philippines and its newest health campaign, Wheel...
On the Radar
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral
2 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's old photos resurfaced and went viral days after her coronation. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
2 days ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

2 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Have you posted your IG entry yet? Get ready to Aura with Maine on May 27
Sponsored
4 days ago

Have you posted your IG entry yet? Get ready to Aura with Maine on May 27

4 days ago
Twenty owners of vivo V27 Series can have the opportunity to meet Maine and do a TikTok video with her to show off their best...
On the Radar
fbtw
Cebu bishop, archdiocese react to viral Santo Ni&ntilde;o costume; Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate apologizes
6 days ago

Cebu bishop, archdiocese react to viral Santo Niño costume; Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate apologizes

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
A Cebu bishop and the Archdiocese of Cebu said that they had no idea Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate Joy Dacoron would...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with